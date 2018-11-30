Shadow State: Allison Mack is a pervert herself

Allison Mack was promoted leader of DOS ahead of Lauren Salzman even though Lauren had been with NXIVM longer.

Why did Vanguard promote Mack over Salzman?

Mack is younger by 6 years and Mack is a charismatic actress who could seduce more young women into the DOS harem.

Now Lauren Salzman has the opportunity to wreak revenge on Vanguard and Mack for being passed over. Is it possible that Lauren Salzman , Number 2 in DOS, is going to sell out her good friend Allison Mack?

The Feds are worried more about nailing Raniere, Mack, and Bronfman.

For Allison Mack to turn into a Brainiac, she first has to have a Brain.

Notice that all three prosecutors are female. And also notice that all three defense lawyers for Clare Bronfman are female.

Both the US DOJ and Clare Bronfman understand the gender politics inherent in this case.

Meanwhile, Raniere’s and Mack’s legal teams are predominately male. I wonder who the designated Fall Guys are in this case.

As for Kristin Kreuk:

Hypocrisy and Cowardice are not crimes.

Racketeering is a Crime.

Extortion is a Crime.

Mail Fraud is a Crime.

Human Trafficking is a Crime.

Involuntary Servitude is a Crime.

That’s why Kristin Kreuk has a TV program and Allison Mack is standing trial.

The real hypocrisy in the NXIVM story is Allison Mack talking about female empowerment while luring women into a sex slave cult.

If Allison Mack had had her way, Kelly Clarkson and Emma Watson would now be sex slaves.

Did the “brave” Allison Mack ever stand up to the perverted Keith Raniere and call him out?

No, Allison Mack enthusiastically joined in on Keith Raniere’s perversions. Because Allison Mack is a pervert herself.

Read Frank Parlato’s article on Ms. Mack and the 8-year-old gymnast girl.

Allison Mack has spent 12 years traveling through NXIVM with her Eyes Wide Shut.