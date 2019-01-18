Shadow: Since 2009, the ample Bronfman pocket book has owned and operated NXIVM.

By Shadow State 1958

All prosecutions of criminal conspiracies are based on the simple but true notion that everyone is a potential Judas who will betray his fellow conspirators.

Even NXIVM Saint Allison Mack was willing to play the Plea Deal game when it helped get her bail.

Allison Mack liked to compare herself to Joan of Arc

Joan of Arc – said to be reborn as Allison Mack

At this point, it is obvious that the government is determined to prosecute the high value targets: Keith Raniere, St. Allison Mack and Clare Bronfman.

Raniere is the Guru.

Mack is the public face of NXIVM, tasked with luring young women into the sex cult.

Bronfman is the money bags or Sugar Mama who financed the frivolous lawsuits and other NXIVM schemes.

Her days of being a ruthless and pampered heiress are about to end and soon she will be a federal prisoner, where her privilege status will come to an end. Painting by MK10ART.

MK10ART’s wonderful depiction of Clare Bronfman suffering from home detention.

And defendants Bronfman, Nancy and Lauren Salzman and Kathy Russell realize that Raniere and Mack are toxic. As long as the Salzmans and Russell are chained to Raniere and Mack, there will be great pressure on them to cooperate with the prosecutors.

To foreclose on the possibility of a severance, the government should strive to show how both Raniere and Mack are tied into the NXIVM Enterprise’s power structure. Everything Raniere enjoyed was the fruit of NXIVM’s criminal operations. And nothing was in Raniere’s name.

Keith Raniere maintained a private town house at 8 Hale Drive for mentoring female students. The town house, which is referred to as 'The Library', has a commodious hot tub which is said to relax the female students who Raniere consents to teach.

Keith Raniere maintained a private townhouse for mentoring female students. The town house, located at 8 Hale Court, was referred to as ‘The Library’. It was dubbed his sex lair by Brendan Lyons of the Albany Times Union. And truly it was.

The sex lair where he mentored to young women (girls?)

The women who chauffered Raniere around in their cars.

The annual 10-day long birthday parties.

It’s unclear if Raniere even had a bank account in his name.

Now the government must show how NXIVM and/or Clare Bronfman helped finance Mack’s lifestyle through its criminal activities.

Allison Mack moved into a swanky Brooklyn apartment. There, she allegedly branded women and invited a New York Times Magazine reporter to come and interview her where Allison admitted, while being recorded, that she came up with the idea of branding women.

Who paid for Mack’s $3,000 dollar per month stylish apartment in Brooklyn? The apartment that was conveniently next to a 1,200 bed college dormitory filled with coeds.

The “Weller Wing” of the St. George is now part of Educational Housing Services (EHS), which provides dormitory service to NYC area university students.

Shadow: Did Clare Bronfman set Allison Mack up with stylish apartment in Brooklyn?

https://frankreport.com/2019/01/13/shadow-did-clare-bronfman-set-allison-mack-up-with-that-stylish-apartment-in-brooklyn/

For that matter, who paid for the Clifton Park townhouse Mack rented where the brandings took place?

Clifton Park townhouses typically rent for $1,500 dollars per month.

https://www.zillow.com/homes/for_rent/Clifton-Park-NY/townhouse_type/23146_rid/paymenta_sort/43.109505,-73.421631,42.618296,-74.359589_rect/9_zm/

Mack co-signed the mortgage Dr. Brandon Porter used to buy his $400K+ home, taking on legal responsibility for Porter’s debts. Was that at Clare Bronfman’s insistence?

Bronfman was allegedly paying for Porter’s bizarre medical experiments.

And who paid for the BMW Mack drove around in? Were those wheels paid for by NXIVM Sugar Mama Clare?

Clare likely financed some or all of the now defunct Knife Media, where Mack’s spouse, Nicki Clyne, had a job and a salary. Was that job for Clyne a backdoor payment from Clare to Allison Mack?

Wakaya has a number of blue lagoons. It is about 5 miles long.

Wakaya has a number of blue lagoons. It is about 5 miles long. Clare Bronfman owns 80 percent of the real estate in this FIji island.

Clare Bronfman owns 80 percent of an island in Fiji named Waykaya. The holding company is titled ACK Waykaya. In fact, Clare has a group of companies called the ACK group.

“On August 11, 2016, Clare Bronfman [and her ACK Group of Companies] purchased Wakaya Ltd, which owns about 80 percent of Wakaya Island, ‘

https://frankreport.com/2017/06/19/there-will-always-be-fiji-clare-bronfman-purchased-most-of-wakaya-island-last-august/

What does ACK stand for? Allison, Clare and Keith? No wonder Saint Allison Mack was hugging Sugar Mama Clare Bronfman in the court room.

Since 2009, the ample Bronfman pocket book has owned and operated NXIVM.

MK10ART the Bronfman sisters with the help of Keith Raniere sought to use their wealth to create a more noble civilization. Then Allison Mack ruined everything.

MK10 scored another triumph with this superb painting of Raniere controlling the two-headed Bronfman monster.