Shadow: Raniere created his own collateral on himself with porn of 15 year old; Allison Mack knew about his pedophilia

NXIVM’s Daisy Chain of Sex Crimes

Keith Raniere is the Vanguard of the Schmucks

By Shadow State





TRUE OR FALSE





The 15-year-old girl who was statutorily raped by Keith Raniere in 2006 later became a sex slave working under the command of Allison Mack and Keith Raniere?





TRUE





And in 2017, Allison Mack lived in a menage a trois with the older sister of the 15-year-old girl who was raped by Mack’s boyfriend, Keith Raniere.





Will Allison Mack and her champions continue to insist that Mack had no knowledge of Raniere’s pedophilia? How about it, Nicki Clyne? How about it, Charger 426Hemi1?





Allison Mack knew about Raniere’s pedophilia and by her continued work for and promotion of Raniere as a great man, Allison Mack showed her approval of his pedophilia.





And Allison Mack was willing to be the pimp of the very same young woman who was raped by Keith Raniere when she was a 15-year-old girl.





Pam Caffritz was no longer around to serve as a pimp but Allison Mack was happy to take her place.





Silence Equals Consent





By recording a video of his having sex with a 15 year old girl, Keith Raniere created his own “collateral” that will send him to prison for the rest of his life.





Raniere was overjoyed having Allison Mack collect blackmail material to use as leverage against the slave women but Keith Raniere, the Vanguard of the Schmucks, created his own.





What collateral is more convincing than a video of Keith Raniere, then 46 years old, having sex with a 15-year-old girl?





Keith and Karen.

Keith Raniere with one of his top pimps and child sex enablers, Karen Unterreiner. The 15-year-old girl Raniere raped lived with Karen and was likely groomed by Karen to service the needs of her illustrious Vanguard.





Why wasn’t Karen Unterreiner charged with a crime? Because she may have been the woman who turned the incriminating video over to the Feds.





Raniere had numerous female pimps over the years.





Women willing to sell out their fellow women and even girls to the rapacious Raniere.





Pam Cafritz

Barb Jeske

Karen Unterreiner

Rose Laura Junco

and the always servile Allison Mack.





Cafritz and Jeske are dead. Dead of cancer.





Did Raniere facilitate their demise by giving them bogus medical care so they would die a little early?





Cafritz and Jeske knew too much and Raniere could not afford to have women who might confess on their death beds. Dead women tell no tales.





Karen Unterreiner was just lucky that she never needed the medical services of the world’s smartest man.





The 15-year-old girl who was raped by Raniere later became a teacher in the Rainbow Cultural Garden and was presumably in charge of grooming other young girls to service the Schmuck Vanguard, Keith Raniere.





Who else was associated with the Rainbow Cultural Gardens?





Sara Bronfman and Rose Laura Junco, both friends of Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne.





By the way, the Frank Report predicted this turn of events last November.





From the Frank Report:





“In the government’s opposition to Keith Raniere’s Second Bail Motion, the prosecution revealed that Raniere, when he was 46 [2006-7] was having sex with a 15-year-old girl. This girl later became a First Line DOS slave. She would now be about 26-27. Raniere is 58 now.





“Among other sources of evidence, journal entries written by the DOS slave before her eighteenth birthday reflect an ongoing sexual relationship with the defendant.





“Karen Unterreiner lived with the girl and had access to her journal.





“She was groomed specifically for the underage sex role by longtime statutory rape enabler, Karen Unterreiner, who mysteriously has not been charged. However, Karen lived with [the girl] and might have access to [her] journal.”





In a taped conversation between Barbara Bouchey and Kristin Keeffe:





Barbara: Oh my god. Geez, geez. This is just a sidebar, was Keith having a sexual relationship with (25 year old Miss X?]





Kristin: I believe that he did in recent years, but I don’t have proof of it. She moved into Flintlock number three with Karen [Unterreiner].

Barbara: You know, two months before I quit [Barb quit April 2009], I saw him doing stuff with Miss X that to me was just an indication that he was grooming her. He was either already doing her or he was grooming her

Barbara: Well, I’ll tell you, Miss X had like a girl teenage crush on him and it was ridiculous. We would be at a social event and she would have red lipstick on, a red dress, and she would be watching Keith the entire night. Going over and flirting. And, I would be like, ‘oh my god, you gotta to be kidding?’ Well, that’s just a sidebar.





Raniere got plenty of help from Pam Cafritz and Karen Unterreiner and quite possibly from Rosa Laura Junco and Allison Mack and others.





Stay tuned. They may yet get this varmint on statutory rape after all.







Shadow State’s Comments





By the Way to Charger 426 Hemi 1, Allison Mack’s fan.





You claim that Frank Parlato is a disgruntled employee who speculates.





It seems to me that his speculations are RIGHT ON TARGET





Here’s the deal: If you are a responsible adult and a 15 year old girl comes on to you there is a simple answer:





FIND A BOYFRIEND YOUR OWN AGE





Of course Keith Raniere is the Vanguard of the Schmucks.



