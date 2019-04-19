Shadow: It is high time for Allison Mack to grow up and join the real world

By Shadow State

I watched the whole one hour thirty-four-minute video of the Keith Raniere Conversations with Allison Mack.

It was clear throughout the video that Raniere was playing her like a fiddle and playing her for a fool.

Because Allison Mack is a narcissist who enjoys being the center of attention, Raniere appeals to her need to be adored.

Allison Mack needs to be adored so much that she can not even tolerate the honest criticism of a theater critic. How terrible if someone booed her during a performance.

The law is not about protecting the fragile ego of an entitled actress. The law is about protecting the rights of the women who were deceived and blackmailed by Allison Mack. The law is about vindicating the rights of the women who were tortured and enslaved by Allison Mack.

It’s high time for Allison Mack to grow up and realize that the world does not revolve around her.

It is high time for Allison Mack to grow up and realize that other people have rights too.

It is high time for Allison Mack to grow up and realize that the world is not a non-stop adoration party for her.

It is high time for Allison Mack to grow up and realize that if she uses her charisma and acting talents to hurt others she will be punished.

For all of the weeping, wailing and gnashing of teeth about poor Allison, she willingly victimized other women. Indeed from all of the accounts Allison Mack enjoyed torturing other women.

Raniere understood that deep down Allison Mack is a sadistic woman who is extremely jealous of other women. And the people of NXIVM, not just Raniere, but also the Salzmans and the Bronfmans, read Allison Mack like a book.

Allison Mack could be manipulated into hurting other people in order to feel good about herself. Allison Mack, through love bombing, could be convinced to hurt other people. Indeed Allison Mack would use her charisma and acting talents to dehumanize other women.

When I was a child my parents insisted on teaching me to grow a tough hide and withstand criticism. To grow a thick skin. My parents grew up during the Depression and World War II. They realized that the world is a rough, hard, cold place. They taught me to understand that I would not always be loved and adored. And my parents taught me to be aware of people who bomb me with false flattery and try to manipulate me.

Recently an acquaintance tried to “love bomb” me with complements and false flattery.

As soon as I figured out his angle, after a day, I kicked that clown to the curb.

Should we feel sorry for Allison because her parents failed to teach her that the world is not all candy canes and unicorns?

It is high time for Allison Mack to grow up and join the real world.

Slavemaster Keith Raniere with Allison Mack

Keith Raniere charms the pants off of Allison Mack, more or less literally.