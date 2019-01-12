Shadow: Does Allison Mack understand her actions were brutal and cruel?

By Shadow State 1958

According to Tom Gargiulo’s report of the latest court hearing, Allison Mack “took the position of social chairman and smiled broadly with over-expressive facial features at everyone and hugged Lauren Salzman and Clare Bronfman. All the hugging did not seem appropriate considering the grim circumstances. Sex trafficking is not much cause to celebrate anything.”

Expressive facial features are called mugging. Like mugging for a camera.

So Allison Mack was mugging and hugging. Leave it to the actress Allison Mack to put on a show.

It was “a stage set that would slowly put a drama into motion.”

With a defendant like Allison Mack, it will be less of a drama than a farce.

“Mack strikes me as someone who needs to make herself the center of attention to prove she is likable and is not intellectually focused.”

Alison Mack wants to be the bride at every wedding, the corpse at every funeral and the prisoner at every execution.

According to the indictment and to media reports, Mack branded women, paddled women, forced women to go on starvation diets, kept women in cages collected blackmail and compelled women to engage in sex against their wills.

Here are a few questions readers might consider:

Does Allison Mack understand the importance of the charges against her?

Does Allison Mack understand that she is charged with branding women like cattle?

Does Allison Mack understand that she allegedly paddled women?

Does Alison Mack understand that she is accused of starving women and locking them in cages?

Does Allison Mack know that she is indicted for collecting blackmail information against women?

Does Allison Mack appreciate that she is accused of using coercion against women to compel

those women to have sex against their wills?

Does Allison Mack have enough of a brain to qualify as brain washed?

Is Allison Mack too stupid to understand to understand the importance of her actions, that she is accused of brutal, cruel acts against women?

Does Allison Mack even have enough of a brain to qualify as brainwashed?

Does Allison Mack understand that her actions were brutal and cruel?

Of course prisons are filled with stupid people.