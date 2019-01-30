Shadow: Allison Mack’s Greatest Champion





By Shadow State 1958





A few weeks ago, Pea Onyu, spouse of Allison Mack, implored Sultan of Six to stop defending Kristin Kreuk and instead defend a more worthy person, Allison Mack. The article was Pea Onyu: Sultan should switch from defending Kristin Kreuk to Allison Mack





Maybe Pea doesn’t know this [or maybe she does], but Allison already has a valiant defender. A person on Instagram, who goes by the name charger426hemi1





Charger426hemi has an entire page devoted to Allison Mack.





Charger’s avatar is a faceless person with two middle fingers pointed up, and tells people, “If you don’t like the brilliant and talented Allison Mack feel free to move along.”













Evidently, a lot of people have moved along. Charger has 107 posts, dedicated to Allison, but only 95 followers. Charger first posted in May 2018 about a month after Allison was arrested.





charger426hemi (@charger426hemi1) • Instagram photos and videos







Charger’s most recent post was this picture of Allison, four days ago, writing, “She is beautiful and my opinion of her will not change but everyone is entitled to have their own opinion, I think a few of them who just want to be keyboard warriors throwing abuse and insults should keep their opinions to themselves though.”

Here are some hashtags used by Charger to describe Allison Mack:





♥♥♥

#allisonmack

#chloesullivan

#smallville

#inspiration

#beautiful

#gorgeous

#sexy

#amazingwoman

#greatactress

#hero

#blessed

#captivating

#queen

#innocent

#angel

#sotalented









In one post, Charger compares Allison Mack to a Goddess, writing, “This suits the beautiful and inspiring @allisonmack729 perfectly ♥♥♥ #inspirational #allisonmack #chloesullivan.”

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Charger quotes the Knife Media in defending Allison.

i .

Charger posts inspirational passages relating to Allison Mack’s situation.





Here’s one by Najwa Zebian:





“Stay true to yourself. Don’t worry about what people think of you or about the way they try to make you feel. If people want to see you as a good person, they will. If they want to see you as a bad person, absolutely nothing you do will stop them. Ironically, the more you try to show them your good intentions, the more reason you give them to knock you down if they are committed to misunderstanding you. Keep your head up high and be confident in what you do. Be confident in your intentions and keep your eyes ahead instead of wasting your time on those who want to drag you back. Because you can’t change people’s views, you have to believe that true change for yourself comes from within you, not from anyone else.”





Charger: That’s her playing Marlise in a short run series called Riese.





“To me, Allison’s beauty is more than just her looks, it’s everything about her,” -Charger.









“Allison is perfection at its best ♥♥♥” – Charger





So who is Allison’s brave champion, Charger426hemi1?





Some claim it is Allison herself. I believe the answer lies in Charger’s name.





A Charger 426 Hemi is an engine placed in a Dodge Charger. What famous car in the movies had a Charger 426 hemi? In the 2005 The Dukes of Hazzard motion picture, Cooter replaced the “General’s” original engine with a Chrysler 426 Hemi engine.













The General Lee from the movie “The Dukes of Hazard (2006).





And look who’s sitting inside the General Lee!





nicki clyne on Instagram: “this one’s for @neildrumming + #breezebrewin. loved your recent #thisamericanlife episode!”

Allison Mack’s loving and loyal wife, Nicki Clyne.





Pea Onyu, who is Charger 426 Hemi1?





