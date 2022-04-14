This is a guest view by Shadow State.

Artwork by MK10ART

Shadow

By Shadow State

To Sara and Clare Bronfman: “No good deed goes unpunished.”

MK10ART's painting of the two poor little rich girls who suffered so much by getting hundreds of millions of dollars which they were totally unprepared to handle.

Two poor little rich girls who suffered at the hands of Allison Mack.

“Cast Your Bread Upon the Waters, and the Sharks Will Get It” –Lyndon Baynes Johnson

Allison Mack has sullied the noble name of the Bronfman family to fulfill her C-lust to use and abuse other women.

MK10ART's painting of Allison "Pimp" Mack

Through hard work and frugality, the immigrant Bronfman family rose to the top of North American society.

Sara and Clare Bronfman’s father, Edgar Bronfman, Sr., became a trusted adviser to public officials like the Saintly Hillary Clinton.

MK10ART: Clare Bronfman worked with the saintly Hillary Rodham Clinton

And in the space of a few short years, the scheming Hollywood tart Allison Mack brought infamy down upon the good Bronfman name.

A name that took decades to establish.

MK10ART

Through the self-help group NXIVM, the Bronfman family was merely extending its long legacy of helping people.

MK10ART the Bronfman sisters with the help of Keith Raniere sought to use their wealth to create a more noble civilization. Then Allison Mack ruined everything.

With the help of Keith Raniere, the Bronfman sisters sought to use their wealth to create a more noble civilization.

Then Allison Mack ruined everything.

An emotionally insecure actress, Allison Mack needed to dominate and abuse other women to establish her self-worth.

Other women were mere pawns in Allison Mack’s twisted game to control others.

MK10art

And Allison Mack used her fame and Bronfman’s money to attain her Satanic goals.

All he ever wanted was to live comfortably and brand his slaves and look at what the government did to him.

Allison Mack led the charge as Keith Raniere, and Clare Bronfman were unfortunately led by her to look on.

You two ladies, Clare and Sara, are the actual victims of Allison Mack’s sadistic schemes and machinations.

MK10ART's depiction of Allison Mack and Dr. Danielle Roberts branding a DOS slave. The branding caused Dr. Roberts to lose her medical license.

.

You trusted this California Jezebel, and she betrayed you by plunging a stiletto into your back.

MK10ART Vain pompous delusional she took down a legacy of the noble Bronfmans.

Vain pompous delusional, she took down a legacy of the noble Bronfmans.

The trustworthy Nicki Clyne, another victim of Allison Mack’s perfidiousness, has always been the Bronfman family’s faithful friend, defending your interests despite all the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune.

The Bronfman family must defend its honor and set forth the terrible truth about the sadomasochistic Allison Mack.

MK10ART's lovely portrait of Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne.

MK10ART - Nicki Clyne tried so hard to protect the good name and noble deeds of Clare Webb Bronfman, but it was for naught for no one could outdo the evil that is Allison Mack.

Nicki Clyne tried so hard to protect the good name and noble deeds of Clare Bronfman, but it was for naught, for no one could outdo the evil that is Allison Mack.

Make Allison Mack pay for your unjust sufferings.

The fabulous MK10Art's depiction of Allison Mack reflecting on her threesome with Keith and Dani.

Spread the truth about NXIVM and DOS

MK10ART portrait of Allison Mack and her brand.

MK10ART - the three enablers of a dog-like perv.

This painting by MK0ART was originally banned by Instagram.