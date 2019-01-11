Shadow: Allison Mack says ‘Girls Just Wanna Have “Kinky” Fun

By Shadow State 1958





Allison Mack, through her attorneys, says that Girls Just Wanna Have Kinky Fun.





According to the mouthpieces hired and paid for by Clare Bronfman, all we have are consenting adult women into kinky sex.





Let’s examine that argument by reviewing the list of Allison Mack’s behaviors tied to crimes.





Even before Ms. Mack was arrested, ArtVoice published a story by an anonymous NXIVM insider listing the criminal behaviors of Allison Mack aka Chloe Sullivan.





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Allison Mack is a narcissist and disgusting human being.





Crimes: Immigration fraud, tax evasion, assault, sexual assault, rape, extortion, fraud, possibly about 10 other things.





NXIVM INSIDER: Crimes, secrets of Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne and other top members of sex-slaver cult

















NXIVM INSIDER: Crimes, secrets of Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne and other to…

Editor’s note: The following is a fascinating insight written by an anonymous source about some of the top lead…





Even before the initial indictment and the subsequent Federal investigation was ramped up, NXIVM insiders could recite Ms. Mack’s busy criminal behavior.





Of course it is around eight months later and the investigation is ongoing.





Now it is the new year of 2019 and we can list an even more impressive pattern of criminal conduct.





Here is what we can say about Allison Mack’s Life of Crime by listing her behaviors.





01.) Immigration Fraud by a bogus marriage to a foreign national.





02.) Possible money laundering, a charge made by Joe O’Hara in his 2012 law suit.





03.) Possible tax evasion, another charge made by Joe O’Hara in his 2012 law suit.





04.) Wire Fraud, a charge made in this summer’s superseding indictment where Ms. Mack and her co-conspirators collected credit card and/or bank information from coerced slaves.





Allison Mack leaves court on Jan. 9th. She appears to be burying her head on her attorney's shoulder and holding his hand as she walks the gauntlet of news photographers.

Allison Mack leaves court on Jan. 9th. She appears to be burying her head on her attorney’s shoulder and holding his hand as she walks the gauntlet of news photographers.





05.) EXTORTION, EXTORTION, EXTORTION Every slave in NXIVM DOS, over 100 women was coerced into handing over blackmail information every month.

We are talking about hundreds of instances of blackmail being collected.

Perhaps over one thousand instances of blackmail.





06.) Assault Ms. Mack liked to paddle adult female slaves who disobeyed her commands.





07.) Sexual Assault. When women were being branded Allison Mack would grab them by their naked breasts and chant, “Absorb the Pain. Think of Your Master.”





08.) Rape. Ms. Mack, the collector and holder of blackmail material, would order slaves to have sex with Keith Raniere on the pain of exposure of the blackmail.

In other words Ms. Mack aided and abetted Rape.





09.) Abduction. One Jane Doe was taken from Brooklyn to Clifton Park without being told that it was for the purposes of pleasing Vanguard Keith Raniere, Allison Mack’s boy friend.





10.) Unlawful Restraint. There are reports of Ms.. Mack ordering slaves to be locked into a room or held in a cage until they become more compliant to Mistress Allison’s orders.





11.) Conspiracy to commit Sex Trafficking, contained in the Federal indictment.





12.) Enforced Servitude or ?Slavery. Contained in the Federal indictment.





13.) RICO. Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization

Based on Mack’s long term, multi-year, multi-count involvement in criminal activity.





And media reports indicate possible other crimes





1.) Since Mack’s boyfriend Keith Raniere is well known as a pedophile there are reports of Ms. Mack possibly grooming future victims for Raniere’s criminal fetish.







My master is bad so he went to prison which is good but he is my master which is bad.

Allison Mack’s sex cult leader Keith Alan Raniere

Was Mack involved in the transport or housing of eleven or so Mexican teen age girls to Clifton Park?





What was the purpose of Mack’s 2016 visit with NXIVM member Kim Constable in Belfast, Northern Ireland?

Sara Bronfman described Kim and Allison as her “girls’.

Kim Constable and Allison Mack in Belfast. Was Mack there to try to recruit young DOS slaves with Constable’s help?





This is a matter for the FBI to investigate.





2.) A recent rumor published in the Hollywood gossip website Crazy Days and Nights suggests that NXIVM DOS slaves were force fed addictive drugs to make them more compliant.

This is another issue that merits investigation.





Sara Bronfman named in Crazy Days and Nights Blind Item about forced sex with Allison Mack, India Oxenberg and Keith Raniere

















Sara Bronfman named in Crazy Days and Nights Blind Item about forced sex…

Blind Items Revealed #33 Today, January 1, 2019, the popular website, Crazy Days and Nights’ Blind Items Reveale…





Racketeer Sara Bronfman authorized her NYC attorneys to admit that Keith Raniere's claims of genius were "improbable". - "and so what?"

Was Sara Bronfman more deeply involved in the sex activities of Allison Mack and Keith Raniere then previously thought?





So Allison Mack and her lawyers think all that litany of crimes is just Fun and Games.





Would Mack’s lawyers Buckley and McGovern want their daughters or nieces subjected to such treatment?





I doubt it.







Shadow State