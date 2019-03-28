Shadow: Allison Mack may be easy to manipulate but that does not absolve her of her many crimes

By Shadow State 1958

The sorry truth is that Allison Mack lied by telling women that they were joining a female empowerment group but instead delivered those women into female sexual slavery. And Allison Mack knew damned well what she was doing when she lied to those women.

She practiced fraud against these women. She betrayed these women.

In Dante’s Inferno, the deepest pit in hell is reserved for those who engage in betrayal. It’s no accident that the brand burned into Sarah Edmondson’s flesh contains the initials K-R-A-M.

Sarah is marked as the property of Keith Raniere and ALLISON MACK.

Let’s go through some misconceptions:

1. Allison never branded anyone

For that matter, neither did Keith Raniere literally brand anyone. In a conspiracy case, one need not be present for all of the crimes. Mack was in charge of the DOS sex slave operations on behalf of Raniere.

Both are guilty.

Mack admitted to the New York Times Magazine that she conceived the idea of branding.

And the women did not consent to the branding. Consent given as the result of fraud and lies is NULL AND VOID.

Was Allison ever paid specifically for anything relating to sex? Was she paid for anything in DOS at all?

Allison Mack’s payment was that she rose up higher in the NXIVM hierarchy. For her work in NXIVM, DOS became more powerful within the cult. That alone is enough to say that Allison Mack materially benefited from the sex slavery. Material benefit does not require a cash payment. The law is designed to cover any type of benefit.

Moreover, there is reason to believe that Allison Mack had sexual relations with her slaves. The slave interviewed by Frank Parlato said as much. As their master, Allison Mack had the benefit of being able to demand sex with her slaves. That is a material benefit for Allison Mack.

3. “I could even picture Allison pressuring others to have sex with him, believing it to be for their benefit.”

Allison Mack was more than a wing-man or wing-woman. A wing-man says, “My friend Keith over there would like to meet you. He’s an interesting guy.”

Allison Mack acted as a pimp, compelling women to engage in sex with either Keith or herself.

Allison used fraud, coercion and blackmail to compel women to engage in sex. That is not a wing-man.

That is a pimp. Allison Mack is a pimp.

Moreover, Allison collected blackmail information to take away women’s freedom of choice. If the women refused Allison Mack’s orders or left the cult, that blackmail could be released to the women’s detriment. The mere collection of blackmail information is in itself a crime.

Wing-men don’t collect blackmail. Allison Mack is a blackmailer and extortionist.

4. DOS members were aware of what they were participating in.

Irrelevant. One can be a victim of a crime without knowing it. You can be a victim of computer hacking and never know it.

5. “So far, what I’ve gotten is that she bullied one or two people (adults) into sex.”

Allison Mack herself put the number of women in DOS at closer to 150. One woman would be too many. Perhaps you do not see a sex trafficking operation in NXIVM-DOS but the FBI sure as hell did.

6. If branding itself was the crime, Dr. Danielle Roberts, who did the actual branding, would have been charged.

In my opinion, Dr. Roberts should be charged. But the fact that she has not does not absolve Allison Mack of her crimes.

7. “It just pisses me off that the DOJ charged Allison so much more harshly than anyone else in DOS.”

Ringleaders always get charged more.

8. “Allison probably got bullied into sex as well.”

Read Catherine Oxenberg’s book “Captive” where she describes a social event at NXIVM where Allison Mack is “Queen of the Ball” getting first dibs on Keith Raniere before all of the women get a French kiss from the Vanguard. Watch the horrible video where Allison Mack almost breaks out in tears for the honor of talking to Raniere. Or the birthday video where Allison Mack is crying real tears of her infinite devotion to Raniere. Allison Mack is a True Believer.

8. “Her desire was to help people overcome fears.”

Read Pea Onyu’s posts and comments to see what Raniere taught his female followers including Allison Mack. I would not call those ideas self-help.

Lastly, I will tell you that I believe that Allison Mack suffers from Narcissistic Personality Disorder. That is a real medical disorder.

Narcissist Personality Disorder is marked by:

1.Lack of Empathy towards others.

2. Lack of Boundaries in personal behavior

3. A craving for adoration.

Narcissistic personality disorder

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/narcissistic-personality-disorder/symptoms-causes/syc-20366662

Allison Mack is easy to manipulate but that does not absolve her of her many crimes.