Shadow: Allison Mack — enough of the pity party – Look at the Bright Side of Life!

By Shadow State 1958

Allison Mack Enough of the Pity Party.

Did you; show pity to the women who were branded and enslaved with your help?

A song to cheer you up.

Always Look at the Bright Side of Life.

The most popular song in Britain for funerals:

“Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” is a comedy song written by Monty Python member Eric Idle that was first featured in the film Monty Python’s Life of Brian and has gone on to become a common singalong at public events such as football matches as well as funerals.

The song touches on the British trait of stoicism with the “stiff upper lip” spirit in the face of adversity.

In 2005, a survey by Music Choice showed that it was the third most popular song Britons would like played at their funerals.

By 2014, it was the most popular.

Life Of Brian

Cheer up, Brian. You know what they say.

Some things in life are bad,

They can really make you mad.

Other things just make you swear and curse.

When you’re chewing on life’s gristle,

Don’t grumble, give a whistle!

And this’ll help things turn out for the best

And

Always look on the bright side of life!

Always look on the bright side of life

If life seems jolly rotten,

There’s something you’ve forgotten!

And that’s to laugh and smile and dance and sing,

When you’re feeling in the dumps,

Don’t be silly chumps,

Just purse your lips and whistle — that’s the thing!

And always look on the bright side of life

Come on!

Always look on the bright side of life

For life is quite absurd,

And death’s the final word.

You must always face the curtain with a bow!

Forget about your sin — give the audience a grin,

Enjoy it, it’s the last chance anyhow!

So always look on the bright side of death!

Just before you draw your terminal breath.

Life’s a piece of shit,

When you look at it.

Life’s a laugh and death’s a joke, it’s true,

You’ll see it’s all a show,

Keep ’em laughing as you go.

Just remember that the last laugh is on you!

And always look on the bright side of life

Always look on the bright side of life

Come on guys, cheer up

Always look on the bright side of life

Always look on the bright side of life

Worse things happen at sea you know

Always look on the bright side of life

I mean, what have you got to lose?

you know, you come from nothing

you’re going back to nothing

what have you lost? Nothing!

Always look on the bright side of life

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_-q9xeOgG4