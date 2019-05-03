Shadow: Allison Mack Dehumanized Women

By Shadow State

Allison Mack has no one to blame but herself for her plight. Her brutality and cruelty towards other women displays a sadistic streak that is extremely disturbing.

Why would she brand women except to dehumanize them and exercise her superiority over them?

Was Allison Mack that jealous of other women that she had to turn them into objects? Apparently so.

And Allison Mack’s mental abnormalities go far beyond a vulnerability to being manipulated by the likes of Keith Raniere. Mack suffers from Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

This mental illness is marked by:

Happy together:

Two leaders ushered in slaves for Keith Raniere. Lauren Salzmen and Allison Mack.

Lack of Empathy for Others

(Allison Mack continued the branding even when women were screaming in pain.)

Lack of Boundaries where her Rights End and Others’ Rights Begin.

(Allison Mack did not care that she was enslaving the women.)

“One of the most difficult aspects of being tangled in a narcissist’s web is learning to set firm boundaries with them. Narcissists typically have poor boundaries themselves; they like to win and maintain power, and they don’t like others setting boundaries on them. They even feel above the boundaries of the law — they don’t follow court orders and they find personal boundaries easy to violate.” ~Karyl McBride, MD

http://queenbeeing.com/relationship-boundaries-set/

Ringleader Allison Mack

Allison Mack

Have a Sense of Entitlement and require Constant, Excessive Admiration

(This explains the Love Bombing of Allison Mack.)

Be Preoccupied with Fantasies about Success, Power, Brilliance, Beauty or the Perfect Mate

(Who is Allison Mack’s Perfect Mate? Why the World’s Third Smartest Man of course.)

Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne

Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne – two DOS women who apparently married to keep Clyne in the USA..

Take advantage of others to get what they want

(Allison Mack promised Female Empowerment and delivered Female Slavery.)

Exaggerate achievements and talents

(Allison Mack falsely claimed to have won the Emmy for “Lost in Oz.”)

Have an exaggerated sense of self-importance

(Allison Mack must be more than a successful actress. Allison Mack must be a Great Actress. Allison Mack must be a Great Shakespearean Actress.)

Have an inability or unwillingness to recognize the needs and feelings of others

(Did it ever occur to Allison Mack that women don’t want to be sex slaves? Did it ever occur to Allison Mack that women want to control their own bodies?)

2012 Allison Mack [right].

Allison Mack [right] exercises with Sara Bronfman [middle] at V-Week 2012.

Believe they are superior and can only associate with equally special people

(How else does one describe Allison Mack’s belief that she is the reincarnation of Joan of Arc?

A fantasy that led Catherine Oxenberg to fear for her daughter’s life as long as India was associated with Allison Mack.)

And trying to warn Allison Mack about her behavior will result in hostility from her. People with narcissistic personality disorder have trouble handling anything they perceive as criticism.

Additional traits of people with Narcissistic Personality Disorder like Allison Mack are:

Become impatient or angry when they don’t receive special treatment

Have significant interpersonal problems and easily feel slighted

React with rage or contempt and try to belittle the other person to make themselves appear superior

Kristin Kreuk got out of NXIVM - Allison Mack did not. Allison faces years in prison.

Kristin Kreuk brought Allison Mack into Nxivm then got. Allison stayed in.

Have difficulty regulating emotions and behavior

Feel depressed and moody because they fall short of perfection

Have secret feelings of insecurity, shame, vulnerability and humiliation

Narcissists have particularly fragile egos and can not accept even honest constructive criticism.

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/narcissistic-personality-disorder/symptoms-causes/syc-20366662

No matter what happens in this case, Allison Mack will be an immature, emotionally stunted person for the rest of her life. And her condition is not Keith Raniere’s fault.

He only took advantage of it to manipulate her.

***

Allison sang for Keith Raniere on his birthday at V-Week 2016

Ask yourself why so many members of NXIVM were female. Very few males fell for Raniere’s and NXIVM’s line of verbal vomit. Because males are taught to be independent and think for themselves.

Heaven help America when the males are all emasculated.

As for Allison, she came from what appears to be a good, stable family even if they are liberal. She knows that women are not to be treated as commodities to be tortured and turned into sex slaves.

Indeed Allison parroted all of the lines about independent, empowered women. But Allison is too stupid to think for herself and understand that she was pimping out women. Even Kristen Kreuk, who is no Albert Einstein, had the brains to read a newspaper article and realize there is something seriously wrong with Raniere and NXIVM. And at every opportunity Allison Mack had to make a right turn she doubled down on her stupidity.

If you want independent, empowered women, parents have to teach their daughters the same way they teach their sons. The world is a cold, cruel, rough, hard place and one must always be on their guard against hucksters and criminals. Don’t expect the government to protect you from everything.

***

Pictures of a DOS slave’s brand, outlining the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack. Mack, pictured right.

The worst that Allison did (and that’s from the court document) is to retain collateral. Collateral is actually blackmail material. Allison Mack is a blackmailer.

Allison Mack chose of her own free will to collect blackmail material.

Nowhere in the rants of people who defend Allison do I witness any concern for the women hurt by Allison Mack.

Did Allison Mack care for her nephews when she falsely claimed they were sexually molested? If that is an example of Allison Mack caring for someone, then I don’t want her to care for me. Allison Mack is a dangerous woman to everyone around her.

Allison Mack directed and supervised the branding. Nowhere is there any evidence that Allison Mack objected to the branding which was under her command.

Allison Mack is a grown woman who ought to start acting like an adult. There is nothing funny about NXIVM and Allison Mack.

An upper class woman who should have known better acted like a savage and dehumanized her fellow women.

... to sickeningly skinny

The end of the road – the last moment she ever saw Keith Raniere free was a moment earlier. He was arrested on March 26, 2018 in Mexico and has never had one moment of freedom since. Allison was arrested less than a month later. She plead guilty in April 2019 and now is expected to testify against Raniere and faces herself several years in prison.