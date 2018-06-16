Sex Offender treatment now available to Raniere

He has for many years needed treatment and now at last he may get it.

With Keith Raniere already being housed in the Sex Offender Unit at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, he may eventually become eligible for treatment and management services that are offered by the Bureau of Prisons.

Keep in mind Raniere has not yet been convicted of any crime. But when he is convicted, he will be eligible for much more than what he is presently being offered. Here is what he can expect – both before and after conviction of his sex offenses:

Correctional practices directed at detecting, identifying, and applying appropriate consequences to risk-relevant sexual behavior. Risk management services are designed to reduce the likelihood that sexual offenders engage in future acts of a sexually offensive nature.

Psychologists and Treatment Specialists will perform specialized assessments of Raniere. This includes risk assessments and diagnostic assessments of psychosexual and associated disorders. Diagnostic formulations of Raniere will be provided by the Psychologist or Coordinator.

Raniere may qualify for the high-intensity Sex Offender Treatment Program [It is like an intensive with modules and everything].

Specialized Correctional Management plans may be imposed on Raniere’s personal property or contact with the general public to effectively manage his risk relevant behavior.

Raniere may qualify for special sex offender treatment therapy [Kind of like an EM].

Should Raniere decline to consent to an interview for the Initial Risk Assessment, the evaluator may complete the assessment using documentary evidence only. Raniere may be deemed to have risk management issues.

He will likely require a Comprehensive Psychosexual Evaluation. This evaluation includes a summary of his psychosocial/psychosexual history, an appraisal of his risk factors for future offending, and a discussion of relevant treatment targets.

The clinician’s recommendations for programming are based on data gathered by the clinician over the course of his treatment. They are intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Comprehensive Psychosexual Evaluation.

Raniere may opt to take The Residential Sex Offender Treatment Program, a high-intensity program designed for high-risk sexual offenders like him. It is a unit-based program with a cognitive behavioral emphasis.

The co-housing of participants who are like him permits the implementation of a modified therapeutic community. This model has been proven effective in reducing inmate recidivism. A modified therapeutic community in prison stresses pro-social values and behaviors that are needed in the outside community although it is not believed Raniere will ever again be in an outside community.

Treatment is most likely to be effective when the intensity of services is matched to the inmate’s risk of sexual or criminal recidivism – which in his case is exceedingly high.

To assist Raniere in achieving his goals, clinical interventions and treatment programs will periodically evaluate Raniere’s progress toward achieving goals by ensuring skills learned in treatment are practiced and generalized to various settings. Since he is one of the world’s smartest men, he should have little difficulty achieving this goal.

His treatment programs will implement interventions that target criminogenic needs, such as offense-supporting beliefs, to reduce the likelihood of his misconduct and recidivism. His treatment programs will identify and target his criminogenic needs most directly linked to his abhorrent behavior.

Supervision may include modeling, didactic instruction, assigned readings, and skills-based training. His treatment model has proven effective with sexual offenders and other inmate populations who are much like him.

Some of the features include:

■ Meet with Raniere to discuss his behavior or lack of progress.

■ Assign the treatment interventions chosen to reduce or eliminate his behavior, or to improve his progress.

■ Warn Raniere of the consequences of failure to alter his behavior.

■ When appropriate, require Raniere to discuss his targeted behavior in a treatment group or with the treatment community.

He will be forbidden:

■ Alcohol or drugs.

■ Violence or threats of violence.

■ Escape or attempted escape.

■ Any 100-level series incident.

An inmate may be expelled from the program without formal intervention if he is determined to have violated confidentiality. [This will be no problem for Raniere since he knows all about non-disclosure agreements].

Much of the diagnostic elements and the treatment will seem familiar to Raniere since he has previously described them in one of his patents: “Determination of whether a Luciferian can be rehabilitated”

https://www.google.com/patents/US20130281879

The patent states “A Luciferian is a person, who commits destructive acts. A Luciferian is a type of sociopath. He has severe behavioral problems that are masked by good psychological adjustment. He appears on the outside to be sane but he is not. A Luciferian is fundamentally unhappy and feels enmity toward others but has learned that, for him, pleasure can be had from achieving his selfish desires such as destroying material objects or relationships, and causing others pain, distress, or unhappiness. A Luciferian realizes his desires by any means—without consideration for others and without remorse. A Luciferian is a person lacking in conscience and loyalty to others. He commonly employs manipulation and deceit to achieve his desired end and is therefore capable of acts that could be highly destructive to those that interact with him. A Luciferian, therefore, typically experiences pleasure or gratification in situations where ‘normal’ people would be repulsed or disturbed.”

Below images are from his patent:

Keith Raniere charts how to tell when he is lying [hint his mouth is open].

Mr. Raniere has identified who is and who is not a Luceferian. Dr. Roberts will likely soon be faced with a choice: She can take the fall in the system for Keith Raniere and accept charges without turning evidence against Mr. Raniere thereby protecting him so he can continue to teach. Or she can be a Luciferian and betray her master and inform on him. However if she betrays Mr. Raniere she takes the fall in a spiritual way and that, Mr. Raniere teaches, is far more severe than merely getting one's physician's license revoked or spending six months in a low security state or federal prison.

A sketch from Keith Raniere's patent - on how to spot a Luciferian.