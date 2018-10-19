New York, New York – U.S. Senate candidate Chele Farley (R, C, Reform) criticized Kirsten Gillibrand for her decision to pull out of Sunday’s debate at Skidmore College. In withdrawing from the debate, Gillibrand cited solidarity with IBEW Union workers who are striking Charter Spectrum.

Gillibrand was in New Hampshire and seems to be laying the groundwork for her 2020 Presidential run. With New York having a heavily Democratic base, she is expected to easily win her US Senate race against Farley, prompting some to observe that she should not risk a debate where she might be asked uncomfortable questions about her role in enabling the sex-slaver cult – NXIVM – to flourish in her hometown.

Farley called the grandiose and endlessly virtu- signaling Gillibrand a chicken, suggesting her canceling the debate at the last minute was out of cowardice and said it was a pretense that it was out of a true concern for unions.

While she won’t appear in a debate on Spectrum, Gillibrand has not been shy about being interviewed on Spectrum outlets since the labor action began in March 2017.

Farley said, “This debate has been scheduled for weeks, the only thing that has changed at Spectrum is that Kirsten Gillibrand decided she couldn’t defend her absentee record of incompetence and ineffectiveness.”

‘It is shocking to me that a Senator who has spent more time on the road campaigning for 2020, than she has for re-election, would have so little respect for the voters,” said Farley. “Kirsten Gillibrand chickened out, there are no two ways about it. But I respect the voters and stand ready to debate her, if and when she finds the guts to stand before me and the people of New York, and defend her record.”

Gillibrand touts herself as one of the most “transparent” members of Congress. As for her ties to NXIVM, the transparent Gillibrand told Page Six that she never heard of the dangerous cult, despite the fact that her father was their legal counsel, who they later sued and her stepmother was a staunch member of the cult eagerly joining in all cult activities.