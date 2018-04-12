Search Warrant Docs reveal $500k cash seized by FBI at Nancy Salzman’s house

Investigative journalist Brendan Lyons – who has broken more NXIVM stories than anyone else in the mainstream media – and on behalf of the newspaper that has done more to unhinge the vicious NXIVM cult, the Albany Times Union – breaks another shocker this morning:

Unsealed federal search warrant receipts – which were unsealed by a judge at the request of the Times Union — have revealed some interesting facts about NXIVM and its President, Nancy Salzman a/k/a Prefect.

We learn:

FBI agents seized $520,000 in cash from Salzman’s home when they raided it on March 27 -two days after Raniere’s arrest.

[Frank Report detailed months ago – long before the FBI investigation started – that cash was stored at her house – money smuggled from Mexico. Kristin Keeffe alleged in a court filing back in 2015 that as much as $2 million was stored there at any given time.]

FBI found cash in bags, envelopes and shoe boxes. One shoe box had $390,000.

FBI agents also seized computers, data-storage devices, cameras, mobile phones, BlackBerrys, and small amounts of Mexican and Russian currency [60,000 rubles {$971 US dollars] from Salzman’s house.

Evidence also was seized from the FBI raid at 8 Hale Drive, the townhouse used by Keith Raniere a/k/a Vanguard a/k/a Federal Prisoner # 57005-177 as his ‘sex lair.’

Seized at Hale Dr. were

audio-video recording equipment;

a box of unidentified white pills;

computer storage devices;

binders;

VHS tapes; and

Among the books in his library, one titled “History of Torture”.

FBI affidavits filed in support of the search warrant applications confirm what Frank Report wrote more than two weeks ago: Allison Mack is an alleged co-conspirator with Raniere.

Raniere, trying to shift the blame to Mack, said DOS was a private “sorority” and he had zero role in it.

Raniere is currently being held without bond at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY and is scheduled to appear before a U.S. magistrate judge on Friday at 2:00 PM.

The search warrant records indicate federal crimes beyond sex trafficking are now being investigated.

Photo courtesy Albany Times Union: FBI agents leave with boxes of records - and shoe boxes and envelopes with half a million in cash at Nancy Salzman's house. Salzman is known to her followers as "Prefect" but may soon have her own Federal Prisoner Number just like Raniere.

Photo courtesy Albany Times Union: FBI agents leave with boxes of records – and shoe boxes and envelopes with half a million in cash at Nancy Salzman’s house. Salzman is known to her followers as “Prefect” but may soon have her own Federal Prisoner Number just like Raniere.