Scott Johnson responds to Heidi on Tighe, O’Hara, and Parlato

Scott Johnson has done a line by line commentary on a recent post by Heidi Hutchinson.

The post by Heidi is in bold. Scott’s comments are in regular type.

There was a website, Scott.

Scott Johnson [SJ] There are millions, perhaps billions, of websites. How do you expect people to find Tighe’s website? There are a lot of nut jobs with websites, how do you expect people to believe what was on Tighe’s website?

The answer to both questions is people working together, and not just Tighe and O’Hara. Frank is a publicist, even he admitted his website didn’t get much traffic until the New York Times story broke a little over a year ago.

People should have joined Joe, not put him out front as a single, “point man” target. Same with Frank.

A blog, in fact, that covered corrupt NY politics and NX down to publishing pics of NX insiders and celebs deal-making and partying with the likes of Sir Richard Branson at Necker Island.

SJ: And where were all of the people coming forward, contacting their elected representatives, media outlets, etc.? Do you really think the world revolves around upstate New York?

The blog was called “Saratoga In Decline” and run by a gentleman named John Tighe While John ran the blog, it was Joe O’Hara who worked behind the scenes to translate legal documents and feed information to John).

SJ: You simply don’t get the idea that it takes more than a random, obscure website.

John Tighe is now serving time in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a single piece of alleged child pornography “found” on his computer by a cop working closely with NX attorneys, impostor computer “consultants” and the aforementioned corrupt politicians to bring bogus computer trespassing charges against NX enemies including 2 major news reporters, one of whom broke the 2012 story exposing Keith Raniere as a pedophile.

SJ: That was the plea deal; the charges were, “Tighe,… was arraigned in Clifton Park Town Court on three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and three counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, all felonies, according to state police. See https://www.saratogian.com/news/saratoga-in-decline-blogger-tighe-arrested-on-child-porn-felonies/article_577159e9-3f31-54fa-b0c4-2b6e9670d2a5.html

Tighe reportedly took a deal because he had serious medical conditions he couldn’t afford on the outside.

I’m happy the DOJ recently added another lawyer who specializes in corrupt government workers, and hopefully they will find enough evidence to prosecute some crooked ones.

Why did Tighe immediately take down his blog upon being arrested? It wasn’t related to the porn on his computer, was it? Or is this another Orwellian story like the one I unintentionally exposed about Joe’s El Paso felony conviction being connected to NXIVM?

Another publisher and blogger in Niagara Falls, NY, who also criticized both corrupt NY politics and NX is now also under indictment.

SJ: And we’ll soon see what happens, won’t we?

His name is Frank Parlato. He could be going to prison if he doesn’t admit guilt for a crime he did not commit.

SJ: The court hasn’t see the evidence yet.

He could be going to prison even longer if convicted by a jury.

SJ: All of you people who stayed silent over the years can take blame if that happens, because you cowered while Frank came forward.

As some sadistic person named “Reality” recently mentioned on here, there’s only a 3% chance the Feds will lose if Mr. Parlato refuses to admit wrongdoing and goes to trial.

SJ: Statistically, “Reality” is correct, but each case stands on its own merits, as most of the 97% were slam dunks and most of the 3% were weak cases. I don’t know hardly any of the evidence that will be presented by either side, so I’m not going to take sides prematurely. To do that would be stupid.

Joe O’Hara, who served out his prison term, supported both these excellent bloggers including assisting them and many others with his legal expertise.

SJ: Joe needs to understand that legal knowledge is not the same thing as getting public support.

Joe served 2.5 years in prison on trumped-up charges after being falsely indicted by NX twice on charges that were dropped.

SJ: Then Joe should be singing that from the rooftop, but he’s not. In fact, he chose to write a story about being late to a private concert for a singer he likes and Nancy not offering Kathy iced tea, instead of the claim that he was set up in El Paso, TX by NXIVM. I don’t think hardly anyone else knew this until I asked Joe, recently and a couple of months ago, to talk about his felony conviction.

Frank’s false indictment on charges brought by NX was dropped but, now, superseding charges have been brought.

SJ: And if those superseding charges stick, then everyone who stayed silent for years is to blame.

If whichever of your abuse induced, dissociative multiple-personalities reads this could please inform all your other split personalities here on FR of this previously published information, I think that will help clear up some of these misunderstandings about Joe and what he and Frank and so many others so miserably failed to do to deserve your relentless punishment in their humble pursuit of freeing themselves and other victims.

SJ: Thanks for your self-nomination as the drama-queen of this site, but I have been singularly focused to find the whole truth, not just the bits and pieces that biased people want to share.

To this day, Joe is helping Frank, all of us, when a lesser man would have done his time, learned not to fuck with Psycho shysters backed by corrupt NY politicians scrambling after campaign donations, kickbacks and other favors from the wealthiest, most influential families run amok on the Continent — the Bronfmans and Salinas’ — but not St. Joseph O’Hara.

SJ: I’m happy to see that you’ve granted Joe sainthood, when was the ceremony? Why hasn’t Joe taken me up on my invitation to be on my radio show?

He’s still here to help his friend Frank beat the odds and win and avoid the same unjust fate that befell him.

SJ: Joe is doing a terrific job of keeping that a secret.

It’s a fate that awaits anyone in Mexico who oppose anyone wealthier than themselves. — a fact well-known and widely reported in most parts of the world besides Mexico.

SJ: Mexico is well-known for being corrupt, we can agree on that.

If any one of your personalities has any interest in fighting corruption of the Justice system in this country please ask that personality to tell the others to STFU.

SJ: That’s exactly what I’ve been doing since 2005, asking others to come forward regarding MLM scams, including NXIVM. In addition to patting each others’ backs, why not encourage them to come forward? Time is quickly running out. Frank’s trial will soon begin.



