Sarcastic reader sends more faux pictures of Raniere’s home and bedroom





Vanguard [AKA Keith Raniere} has unique methods to teach his female students.

A reader has sent these photos claiming they are Keith Raniere’s bedroom etc.. We have published it in the spirit of lampoon and that if someone sends us something, trying to make a point, it is worth publishing





A room for women to be locked into to decide to love him

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Keith Raniere’s ethical tools

Keith Raniere is the Vanguard, the most ethical teacher to his followers. They never stop to wonder if there is another more personal side to Mr, Raniere.

Pictured above is Keith Raniere