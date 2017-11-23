Muslim Basit Igtet is married to Sara Bronfman, one of the leaders of NXIVM. The couple has two daughters. Sara is the daughter of the late Edgar M. Bronfman, Sr.

The late Mr. Bronfman was a billionaire businessman and longtime President of the World Jewish Congress. Mr. Bronfman was also chairman of his family’s Seagram liquor company from 1971 to 2000 when the company was sold.

The Libya Herald reports that Al Sadiq Abd-Alrahman Ali Al-Ghariani supports Basit Igtet, who in September reentered the political arena, calling on Libyans to overthrow the Libyan government and install him as President.

Al Sadiq Abd-Alrahman Ali Al-Ghariani [above] is a religious and political actor in the wars in Libya, 2011 and 2014 , in which he supported Islamic jihadists of the country. He served as grand mufti, the highest religious authority in the country since 2012. In 2014, he was accused of promoting terrorism by the British Ministry of the Interior.

He has been compared to Ayatollah Khomeini and his revolution in Iran and has the support of armed militias in Derna and Benghazi.

According to World News Links Libyan Muslim Brotherhood and al-Qaeda show support for Basit Igtet.

Basit Igtet, the would-be dictator of Libya

Basit Igtet meeting Muslim Brotherhood led by Mohamad Sawan. In the meeting also, Tunisia Muslim Brotherhood leader R. Ghannouchi.

Supporters of the Libyan branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, & Shura Council-al-Qaeda in Libya, took to the streets of Libya’s capital Tripoli, Green/Martyrs’ Square, on September 5 to show support for Basit Igtet.

Mr. Igtet announced his intentions to run for President and called upon his supporters to take to the streets on the September 25, as he arrived in Libya traveling from his resident country of Switzerland. Mr. Igtet lives in Albany NY, Switzerland and the UK with his heiress wife.

“It is estimated that Sara Bronfman has funneled more than $100 million of her assets into NXIVM,” reads the report. “NXIVM has been described as a brainwashing cult. In a video of the leader Keith Raniere, he appears to make indirect death threats, when his leadership is questioned”.





“I’ve had people killed because of my beliefs and because of their beliefs,” Keith Raniere says.

Mr. Igtet’s attempt at the overthrow of Libya failed when supporters turned out to number less than 2,000.

Sources say Mr. Igtet has become closely associated with Mr. Raniere in the last few years, after his wife returned to Albany, New York, to live near Mr. Raniere, who she considers her mentor.

Sara Bronfman Igtet is the financier of both Mr. Raniere and Mr. Igtet.

It all adds up to a Raniere style chaos.

Mr. Igtet is a Muslim, associating with enemies of US. UK and Israel, while being married to the daughter of the former president of the Worlds Congress of Jews, who is funding his efforts to overthrow Libya and, were he successful, hand it over to the radical Muslim extremists who would be inimical to the interests of the Jewish people everywhere.

One suspects that behind the scenes is Keith Ranere, laughing up his sleeve at the madness of it all – much of which he fomented and encouraged.

It sometimes seems he seeks the destruction of everyone he meets.

He created a cult disguised as a self help coaching group. He turned that into a sex cult and most reports are his main interest has been in women. Yet reports have surfaced that he has had affairs with boys and young men. A Frank Report correspondent has a photo of Keith in drag which is to be published at the appropriate time.

Cult leader extraordinaire: Keith Raniere makes Charles Manson look like a rank amateur. His ability to mind control trust fund babies, and literally scores of women to do his bidding for decades [while he literally destroys their lives] may be unparalleled in the course of cult history.

Anti American Muslim Basit Igter with his wealthy Jewish wife and sex-cult member Sara Bronfman. They seem to be on the run.

Anti American Libyan, Basit Igtet with his wealthy Jewish wife and sex-cult member, Sara Bronfman. Both are said to be under the mind control of Keith Raniere.

The one thing radical Muslims and Keith Raniere have in common is their support for female genital mutilation. Keith prefers to brand adult women near their genitals with his initials and require them to pledge themselves as his slaves.

More on Mr. Igtet

http://www.us-lba.org/latest-news/al-bunyan-al-marsoos-brigade-pledges-support-basit-igtet

https://www.intelligenceonline.com/corporate-intelligence/2016/12/21/igtet-chases-khrapunov-from-alps,108194439-art

https://libyaagainstsuperpowermedia.org/2014/06/20/basit-igtet-and-wife-the-zionist-agenda-for-libya/