Salzman & Mack: India Oxenberg to ‘take the fall’ for the sake of the mission

According to an inside source in Brooklyn:

Allison Mack has come back to the USA from Mexico to take control of her sex-slave pod. Following the arrest of Keith Raniere, head of the dangerous sex-trafficking NXIVM cult, Mack returned to take over where Raniere left off.

Mack was with Raniere when he was arrested in Puerto Vallarta on March 25.

Mack – the former Smalville star – is bent on keeping her NXIVM slaves from escaping – and is preparing them to testify as witnesses in defense of cult leader Raniere. Raniere has been charged with sex trafficking and forced labor – and is currently incarcerated as Federal Prisoner 57005-177 in the pre-trial section of Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Will India do the right thing and sacrifice herself for the good of the mission?

Mack’s slave pod includes actress Nicki Clyne [Battlestar Gallactica], Dr. Danielle Roberts [who did the branding of women], India Oxenberg [daughter of Dynasty Star Catherine Oxenberg], Michelle Hatchette, and Lauren Salzman.

Clare Bronfman, the Seagram’s heiress, is also reportedly in NYC. Bronfman is the main financier for Raniere, who may seek to be released on bail at his next pre-trial hearing on April 27.

The slave women are congregating at Plant Made NYC, a coffee shop in the Village – where India works.

Bronfman is paying for Raniere’s attorneys and reportedly paid more than $1 million in retainers so far.

Mack is under orders to marshal the slave-women to protect Raniere – and has ordered them to accept full responsibility for DOS. All of them are expected to testify that they gained immensely from Raniere’s life coaching, that they were not coerced, and that, if any women were coerced, it was India Oxenberg’s fault.

Raniere’s lawyers are expected to point out that Raniere’s “direct” slaves are not complaining of coercion or sex trafficking but only the slaves of his slaves. Everything that was done that was named in the criminal complaint was ordered by India Oxenberg and Mack.

Lauren Salzman and her mother, Prefect Nancy Salzman, explained to Mack that India Oxenberg made a vow that is “in keeping with her inner integrity”. Breaking the vow will “not be in alignment with her inner integrity.”

Mack, Oxenberg and Clyne have made a pact to go to prison, saying privately they are ready to walk into prison tomorrow if Raniere could be free today. Salzman said she wanted to join them but someone must remain to run the mission.

Mack agreed with Salzman that if India Oxenberg [who is Mack’s slave] goes to prison to save Raniere, it will be “in line with what’s authentic with herself and what’s integrous with herself.”