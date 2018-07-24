Russell – $25,000 bail – Lauren $5 million bail

Kathy Russell – who has been identified as the former [not current] bookkeeper – was the first to appear in U.S. District Court today in Albany, NY. It was initially unclear if she would be able to provide the $25,000 to secure her release (Russell was uncertain if she could get the $2,500 necessary to post bail – another elegant proof of the value of Executive Success Programs). She is also apparently going to be outfitted with an electronic ankle monitor if she does, in fact, make bail (She was still in custody as of 5:00 PM)

According to the Albany Times Union, “Lauren Salzman will be released after her grandparents — traveling from New Jersey on Tuesday — pay $50,000 cash against a $5 million bond.” Presumably, she will also have to be outfitted with an ankle monitor.

Also according to the Albany Times Union, Nancy Salzman was going to be released on a $5 million surety bond that is to be signed by her parents and David Messing, a friend who lives in the Albany area. Thereafter, she will have ten days to provide authorities on eight properties she owns that a combined estimated value of $1 million.

The rumor – and I emphasize that at this point it’s just a rumor – is that Clare Bronfman’s bail was going to be set at $100 million. According to that same source, she is also going to be subject to house arrest pending trial.

Late word is that Nancy and Lauren will also be appearing tomorrow afternoon at the previously scheduled Status Conference in the case that now has six defendants facing multiple charges that could result in sentences ranging from 15 years to life imprisonment. Presumably, Clare will be there as well.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available…