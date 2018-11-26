Rude comments on Frank Report stopped — All comments to be held for review prior to publishing

The Frank Report is dedicated to taking down NXIVM, and other criminal enterprises.

The Frank Report was meant to turn the tables on Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman. MK10ART painting: entitled “Frank’s chariot is pulled by Keith + Clare”.

The comments section somehow devolved into a hate-infested place where anonymous people [and one known named individual] express their vitriol to other anonymous people [and one known named individual].

I tried several things in the past to rid the Frank Report of rude comments.

None of them worked.

My ideas were good, I think – such as Scotty’s Corner, the Beasties Corner, and the Flowers and Scott show. The problem was I could not spend hours every day reviewing and eliminating and relocating rude comments.

I had hoped the assholes would eventually clean themselves up and become civil. That was naive on my part. It had gotten so bad that I did not enjoy looking at the comments on my own blog.

I am now banning comments that are rude to other posters. Period.





There are many good people who comment. Because the viciousness has descended to the level of obscene, some of them have become hesitant to comment.

You can be critical without being rude. But the time has come – and the demand from decent people too strong to ignore the request any longer: Ban rude people.

I cannot spend all my time monitoring comments. So. the simple method I have chosen is to hold all comments pending my approval.

I can review them quickly and all I need to do is hit “approve” or “trash”.

Only comments that are germane – at least tangentially – to topics posted – will be published. All comments calling other people rude names will not be published.

All readers can feel free to criticize the subjects of the stories, even the writers of the stories, other public figures etc. But the day has come to stop insulting other posters.

If you can disagree civilly, your comment will be published, but if you’re rude, you will not be published on Frank Report.

Good people – please continue to comment. It may take a few hours for your comments to post.

That’s the price to keep this forum civil.

As for the nasty ones – it doesn’t matter if you comment or not, nothing rude will appear anymore. No more will one commenter call another a coward, a cunt, a brown shit skin, a perv, or any other insulting names that have appeared here lately.

I hope this will not inhibit the free exchange of ideas. And not foreclose on free speech.

It should only refine speech a little.





Suppose you just comment on the Frank Report…

MK10ART: Painting “The Two-Headed Bronfman Monster.” This is a brilliant painting and what the Frank Report is about. It is not about calling each other names.