Rosalie Lopez: Ode to Vanguard — Part I

By Rosalie Lopez

There once was a Laddie named Keith

Who would grow up to make a fine

Thief

With his blue, criss-crossed eyes

Few could see through his lies —

How it thrilled him to alter

Beliefs

Keith Raniere he also loved

Power

And the little girls he would deflower

Playing video games

Keith would bring them to shame

Without even bothering

To Shower

The girls believed Keith was

“The One”

For he didn’t just want to have fun

He meant “business” with them

(And with all of their friends)

You see Keith was no quick

Hit and Run

They all thought that Keith was so

Smart

What great things unto them he’d

Impart

His pontifications,

His ejaculations

Poured forth from a “pure, noble”

Heart

Keith, he didn’t just want to get laid

No, he wanted his bed to be

Made

So he harnessed their passions

And used those to fashion

A “business” where few would be

Paid

It was all such a labor of love

What world problems Keith’s mind

Could resolve

With his Genius IQ

No one doubted he knew

More than God in the skies up

Above.

…To be continued