Ron Hubbard on the Confusion Technique: Something Raniere can or did learn

L. Ron Hubbard was the founder of Scientology. He was a teacher and he may have helped Keith Raniere learn a thing or two. There is no record of Raniere ever meeting Hubbard but it has been reported that he read some of Hubbard’s works.

L. Ron Hubbard said, “Now, if it comes to a pass where it’s very important whether or not this person acts or inacts as you wish, in interpersonal relations one of the dirtier tricks is to hang the person up on a maybe and create a confusion. And then create the confusion to the degree that your decision actually is implanted hypnotically.

The way you do this is very simple. When the person advances an argument against your decision, you never confront his argument but confront the premise on which his argument is based. That is the rule.

He says, “But my professor always said that water boiled at 212 degrees.”

You say, “Your professor of what?”

“My professor of physics.”

“What school? How did he know?”

Completely off track! You’re no longer arguing about whether or not water boils at 212 degrees, but you’re arguing about professors. And he will become very annoyed, but he won’t know quite what he is annoyed about. You can do this so adroitly and so artfully that you can actually produce a confusion of the depth of hypnosis. The person simply goes down tone scale to a point where they’re not sure of their own name.

And at that point you say, “Now, you do agree to go out and draw the water out of the well, don’t you?”

“Yes-anything!”

And he’ll go out and draw the water out of the well.

Ron Hubbard Lecture, 20 May 1952 “Decision.”

source Lermanet.com

Also, even earlier, L. Ron Hubbard had this to teach [1950]:

One error, however, must be remarked upon. The examination system employed is not much different from a certain hypnotic technique. One induces a state of confusion in the subject by raising his anxieties of what may happen if he does not pass. One then “teaches” at a mind which is anxious and confused. That mind does not then rationalize, it merely records and makes a pattern. If the pattern is sufficiently strong to be regurgitated verbatim on an examination paper, the student is then given a good grade and passed.

Ron Hubbard lecture 29 August 1950, “Educational Dianetics.”

source Lermanet.com

That L. Ron Hubbard, he sure could teach.