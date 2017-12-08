Reviews on Dr. Brandon Porter scant but suspicious

There are three reviews on Vitals.com for Dr. Brandon Porter.







Review number one, posted on October 20, 2017, is terse: It is two words:

‘Five Stars.’

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The second came the same day, October 20, 2017:

“Five stars”is a fake review written on 10/20/2017 to throw people off the scent that this guy is in with the cult NXIVM. No coincidence 5 star review comes the same day of the Times Union article exposing NXIVM. The cult is lead by the creepy looking sociopath Keith Raniere.

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The third review came two days later, October 22, 2017:

‘I went to see this guy for a sore throat and he made me watch dismemberment videos. Said he was doing this in the name of ‘science’. Stay away!!!’

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Unauthorized “brain testing” by Dr. Porter – and “scientific experiments” being run on children at Rainbow Cultural Garden – has people wondering about Dr. Porter.

This photo is blurred out, but the film Dr. Porter shows blurs out nothing. He shows real human decapitation to women. Funny, he does not warn the women in advance of what they will see. That would spoil the experiment.

Scene from the Accused shown to slender young ladies by Dr, Porter.

Scene from The Accused shown to slender young ladies by Dr, Porter.

Dr. Brandon Porter

Ask Dr. Brandon Porter if the foreign ‘nannies’ of Rainbow Cultural Garden are being paid what the visa applications said they were going to be paid? Ask him if he collects the mandatory kickbacks and gets to keep a portion to make up for his shrinking medical income.