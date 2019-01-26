Retired FBI: RAID ON “TOP 10 FUGITIVE” ROGER STONE

By J. Gary DiLaura

FBI Retired

Roger Stone’s arrest was disgraceful – for the FBI.

I do understand, of course, that FBI Director Christopher Wray has no prior law enforcement experience, no FBI experience, no arrest, no SWAT and so forth experience and must rely on those around him for advice. But whoever they are …change it, now!!

The FBI does not do, “Hollywood arrests” because if you do a lot of arrests, as the old FBI used to do, sooner or later it will turn to shit. You NEVER allow any news media to film any arrests…period!

Un-freaking-believable…idiots, I swear! I hope he’s not still listening to McCabe and Strzok!

A couple of points, Mr. Director, with all due respect…if CNN appeared at the scene of “where an arrest is about to take place” before the freaking arrest team when J Edgar Hoover, L. Patrick Gray, Judge Sessions, Judge Webster, et al, were FBI directors, they would have ordered a full-blown investigation to find the “leaker” and we would find him!

The use of an FBI SWAT Team, on an obvious non-violent subject/crime, when there is NO REASON to expect the type of trouble the FBI SWAT team is trained to handle is an over exaggerated, heavy-handed farce and an abuse of power and nothing short of shameful…you need to sit down with that idiot Robert Mueller and put a stop to it…He was NEVER a lawman, either. Get some retired, former criminal FBI agents (like Jim Kalstrom) on your team of advisors…You desperately need them! This should not have been an arrest…neither should the Manafort situation been an arrest!

However, when it’s Hillary’s turn …do use the Team, cuffs (she’ll enjoy them) and hit it at 3 am. The public would be interested in who’s sleeping with whom at that house!

Did they really need a SWAT Team to arrest Roger Stone at his home? And why did CNN come along for the arrest?