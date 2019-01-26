Retired FBI Agent: ROGER STONE INDICTMENT: AS PHONY AS THE REST OF MUELLER’S INVESTIGATION INTO …NOTHING!!!

By J. Gary DiLaura

FBI Retired

Allow me to make some disclosures as this is an OPED column and you should know the basis for my opinions. I know a little about everything, a lot about a few things and everything about nothing!

I do know a lot about what I did for almost three decade as a FBI criminal agent. I participated in numerous, high profile criminal investigations from all angles. I drew up legal documents for arrest, search, seizure and Title 3 warrants. I participated in all aspects of the related investigations; surveillance, interview, arrests, searching, seizing, Title 3 monitoring, testifying, reporting… you name it!

I only know what I have read about the Roger Stone case and indictment and never met him, but my opinion is based upon, to some extent, what is said and how it is stated in the indictment. If you know how it works you can deduce a great deal just from the “wording”.

In my opinion, some of what is spelled out in the indictment came from wiretap(s) information. The only wiretap that Robert Mueller used on this case is or originated from, the Carter Page FISA warrant. There is absolutely no doubt in my mind whatsoever that the Carter Page FISA wiretap will be judged illegal when it is challenged in any court! It is not possible for the phony probable cause [PC] to be able to pass the test of juris prudence, period.

The PC is founded on a dossier that the Director of the FBI himself, said is, “Unverified and salacious”, on National Television in Jan 2017. If it was “unverified and salacious” in Jan 2017, it was the same when Comey, Yates and others signed the FISA documents. Next, the origination of the PC foundation document, the dossier, was Hillary Clinton. These facts were intentionally withheld from the FISA Court Applications.

Anything that Mueller’s team garnered as a result of or from the Page wiretap will be determined to be fruits of the poisonous tree and likely useless.

Also, if I were an attorney, I would take Carter Page’s civil suit against Comey, Yates, Strzok, McCabe, Rosenstein et al, on a contingency basis for 5%!

Stone talking to WikiLeaks is not a crime. Stone talking to Julian Assange is not a crime. Stone garnering oppositional info on Hillary Clinton from any source he wants… is not a crime. If it is… somebody better tell Mueller that Hillary is the one who paid for the dossier!

It appears that there are no substantive crimes charged against Stone. Most are based upon supposition, innuendo and probability that he must have said or done something illegal because he worked with/for Donald Trump and talked to somebody Mueller believes to be a criminal.

Stone lying to the FBI that he talked or did not talk to Assange or lying about what he had for breakfast …is a crime… as much of a crime as what General Flynn, Manafort, Popadopolis or anybody else who was charged with lying by Mueller, plead to!

Somebody, please explain to Mueller that if somebody associated with Donald Trump, that is not PC of a crime, no matter what Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch or Barack Obama may have told him.

For Christ’s sake, Mueller, GIVE IT UP, a SWAT Team to arrest Roger Stone… really? You are an embarrassment to law enforcement!

Bobby …we need to talk… what the FBI is supposed to do is put CRIMINALS in jail….not Martha Stewart, General Flynn, Popodoplis, et al…for lying to you!

You spent $25-$30 million… for WHAT?

Stone is charged with lying that he maintained records, emails, etc about the DNC hacking. Hillary Clinton destroyed over 30,000 emails that were under subpoena. Destroying evidence, under subpoena is a substantive, felony crime. Stone destroyed nothing and is charged with lying that he had it…a non-substantive crime, if true.

When is Clinton’s indictment due?

Let’s be fair and equitable, most of the following lied under oath and admitted it: James Comey, John Brennan, James Clapper, Samantha Powers, Susan Rice… let’s clear the books of liars and nail them all… there’s much more from Obama’s Administration.. .give me a call!

You want Russian Collusion to effect a Presidential Election, Hillary Clinton hired Fusion GPS to do that very criminal act! You want paying for DIRT on an opponent Presidential Candidate… Hillary Clinton paid for the Fusion GPS DOSSIER on her opponent, Donald Trump.

The info that Stone allegedly garnered was true. The info Clinton garnered from Fusion GPS that was put into the Dossier is …phony.

Go get her!