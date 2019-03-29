Retard: Insight into possible defense Keith can use at trial – erotic ‘FinDom’

By Retard

Guess what?

There is an entire industry — 100% legal — which is focused on people who get sexual pleasure from LEGALLY CONSENTING to being “blackmailed” or “extorted” by a Master (it’s called “FinDom” or Financial Domination).

Not every case of FinDom involves actual ‘blackmail’. Some people engage in fantasy stuff only.

However, some of them do involve REAL blackmail and NOT pretend blackmail, without limits.

In some cases, the clients provide their “master” (or dominatrix) with lots of personal information, such as evidence of them cheating on their spouse (or information that could ruin their career if made public) —- which the master is authorized to ‘blackmail’ them with.

When blackmailing such clients, the master will use this ‘blackmail material’ to get the client to pay them exorbitant fees, sometimes even draining their bank accounts.

Other times, they’ll ‘blackmail’ the client into doing sexually embarrassing or kinky things (things they may not normally consent to). So it’s sexual too, not just financial.

I’m talking about REAL blackmail here, where the master has been authorized to release the blackmail material IF the client doesn’t consent to their blackmail demands (i.e., I’m not talking about “fantasy” or “pretend” blackmail scenarios).

Is this stuff REALLY legal?

Can Keith use this as a viable defense at trial?

While I’ve read that most of these arrangements have a ‘signed’ contract to protect the master, I’m still not sure if a signed contract can legally allow somebody to blackmail you into ruining your life and draining your life savings and possibly engaging in unwanted sexual encounters.

The actual ‘demands’ are usually not spelled out in the contract. The master has full discretion on what his ‘demands’ will be, such as draining your entire bank account or merely asking you for $50. It’s this “discretion” that gives these perverted clients their satisfaction. LOL.

Since I’m not an attorney, I really don’t know how well such a defense would work in federal court.

BTW: I wouldn’t count on Claviger to tell us much about this type of defense —- since that fucker wouldn’t know how to interpret these laws any more than he’d know how to stop chasing ambulances.