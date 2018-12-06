Recreational activities among inmates at MDC offers novel opportunities for the Vanguard

Afternoon All,

Evonne Brossard here, your trusty travel correspondent. Today, I’m visiting the world-famous MDC or Metropolitan Detention Center located in beautiful Brooklyn, New York. I’m to here to report on some of the leisure activities available in American prisons.

Specifically, I’d like to answer these questions: 1) What exactly is a shit-bomb? 2) What does it mean to sugar someone? 3) Have you ever iced the brownie?

What do these fantastic terms mean? And how do prisoners of the US penal system entertain themselves? Well folks, here goes…

SHIT BOMBING

Shit bombing is when an inmate wants to prank or shit on another inmate. The first thing is to obtain a milk carton. Make sure the carton is empty and smuggle it back to your cell.

The next thing you do is pee in the milk carton. When it’s about halfway full, then you top it off with a nice steaming shit.

Close the carton. Shake and mix. Shake and mix again. The shit bomb is now ready.

So, now the prisoner will go to the cell of the targeted inmate. The milk carton full of piss and feces is then placed on the ground, next to the lower part of the bars. The tip of the carton is opened. The carton is placed on its side, over the bottom bar, and aimed towards the target.

As the contents start to ooze out, the assassin then stomps on the carton. The sudden pressure blasts the piss and shit in the milk carton all over the target inmate’s cell and person. It is stinky. It is hard to clean.

And what the heck do you do if this happens late at night? Oh well.

SUGARING

Another fun activity that prisoners will use to get back at one another is called sugaring. To sugar another inmate, the assassin will hoard sugar packets and take them back to his cell.

He will then take some water and boil it (using a hot plate or another device or the boiling water tap that are available som prisons like MDC)).

When the water is boiling, the assassin will add sugar to the water, and mix, to make a sticky boiling goo. The assassin will then immediately throw the goo on the target.

Sugaring is bad because the dissolved sugar becomes very sticky when placed in boiling water. So, when the mixture is thrown on the target, the heated sugar goo sticks to the skin and causes very severe burns.

Ouch! Sugaring is also done primarily to child sex predators as a way of ‘payback’ because many of the adult prisoners were sexually abused as children.

ICING THE BROWNIE

Survival in America’s Penal system is tough. To survive, prisoners will sometimes join gangs for protection. To make sure the prisoners actually want to join the gang (and are not snitches), the gangs have various initiation techniques. One of the more well-known activities is called ‘Icing the Brownie’.

So, it goes like this. One of the prisoners will smuggle a cake out of the mess or keep a cake from a previous meal. The gang will then select about 5 members plus the initiate. The group of 6 will then stand around in a circle and pretend to be talking. In the meantime, the brownie is placed in the center of the prisoners.

The prisoners will then begin masturbating, in a circle, until they all reach orgasm and ejaculate on the brownie (or cake). The initiate will then have to eat the brownie to prove they want to join the gang. Hence the term, icing the brownie.

Until next time…

Keith Alan Raniere AKA The Vanguard.