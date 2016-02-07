Readers respond to my outreach to Raniere: ‘lawyers will laugh, privately mocking NXIVM’

Two readers responded to my attempt to reach Keith Raniere with these intelligent comments:





S@#T YOU CAN’T MAKE UP.… writes:

Mr. Parlato you do not need friends like Keith Raniere. A pathological liar and a narcissistic sociopath is incapable of being rehabilitated and you can’t be friends with someone incapable of forming meaningful, lasting relationships. From the outside looking in he appears as a manipulative con-artist, a puppeteer controlling the strings of his harem. He is not ethical or a humanitarian, he is EVIL

In 2003 Forensic Psychiatrist John Hochman evaluated ESP/NXIVM,

https://www.cs.cmu.edu/~dst/NXIVM/esp4.html

Lets not pussyfoot around and play nice, NXIVM IS A CULT and Keith Raniere is the cult leader.

We live in a country governed by the constitution that gives us the First Amendment right to Free Speech. Continue to exercise it. Keep hitting Raniere in his cajones.

I do not think you will get a response to your letter. It will be turned over to one of the attorneys for NXIVM aka Clare Bronfman.They will laugh in their offices, privately mocking NXIVM and Clare behind her back all while gleefully counting dollar signs as this will be a new source of billable hours for them.





YEAH RIGHT writes:

Amends? LOL. This guy isn’t going to make amends for anything he’s done. Lifetime con artists don’t make amends even after the fall. What he needs is for justice to be served. But he has is control of millions of dollars because of two naive women and money buys almost everything in this morally failing society.









A third reader writes simply: “I do not think Keith will respond. If you are getting a lot of IP hits from downtown Albany than NXIVM’s attorneys are probably watching you closely.”



