Reader: Yes, you should name names!

S@#T YOU CAN’T MAKE UP….

“Family members of present harem members are asking me to help the women trapped in this group escape and to protect them. Some have wept; some have trembled with fear that their beloved relative has been almost literally captured.” ………

Yes, you should name names. That comment brings tears to my eyes when I think of the families that are missing their loved ones. I would hope if i ran away and joined a cult, spending oodles of dollars on self-help courses, cutting off my family, replacing it with a “cult family of choice ” my “family of origin” would intervene and hire a cult de-programmer to get me out.

The women’s names of the inner circle at least up to 2012/2013 are all pretty well known and out there already. Their back stories are probably very interesting. How did they wind up meeting Raniere in the first place especially the original harem wives. Who came out of the failed Consumers Buy line. Who came in after Raniere screwed and mind-melded Nancy Salzman?

Where is the DOJ, IRS, INS or the FBI. One could make an argument that Raniere and company are alleged sex-traffickers in the case of the under-aged Mexican girls.