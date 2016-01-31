Reader: Stop picking on Keith and let him ‘heal’ you

A reader writes:

You are a bully. You pick on Keith and what did he do to you? He loves all people who are always taking advantage of him. If you ever been in his presence then you felt the love he has on all humanity. Not just women. He cares about everybody. He would not hurt anybody except they come after him. You’re just jealous.

You attack him day and night. If you were not so blind you would understand what Keith has to offer. Even the evil Rick Ross and his lawyers could not hurt Keith. He has the power of truth and God behind him.

If you will take my advice ask his forgiveness. Tell him you are sorry and let him heal you as he has done to many others. He has the power. Don’t wait.