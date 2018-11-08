Reader: Prefect is the mother lode of witnesses

By Nobody

Negotiations are about posturing and power.

To answer your question: “Why isn’t Nancy begging for a deal”…

It’s called negotiating 101. 🙂

Why settle for less than what the other side would be willing to give you?

Nancy is holding all the cards in terms of being privy to the greatest number of private conversations with Keith on running various NXIVM scams, plus knowing where all the figurative bodies are buried.

Prefect is the mother lode of witnesses — regardless of your endless attempts to claim differently.

She was Prefect of NXIVM and you weren’t even on the roster. You were the NXIVM equivalent of an AA baseball player or a bench warmer.

You keep implying that you have inside information that makes your view of Nancy more valid, yet Nancy was Prefect and you were just an outside spectator.

Only a fool would give away her trump cards by begging for a deal.

Sammy the Bull murdered dozens of people and got a plea deal for just 5 years in prison, precisely because he was privy to high-level conversations that others weren’t.

You have no clue of the things Nancy can deliver for the EDNY. She and her lawyers do. That’s why they’re holding out.

Nancy’s attorney is being intelligent and the government will capitulate and give her what she wants, or, at the very most, they’ll offer a 6-month token jail sentence for her and her lovely young’in, Lauren.

I’m confident of this fact. Assistant US Attorney Moira Penza has made a mockery of the plea process with Allison Mack and Nancy so far. I don’t think it’ll be in her interests to go to trial without Nancy and Lauren singing like happy birds. Just common sense. 🙂 🙂

Nancy and Lauren Salzman, two grifters off to con the world....

Nancy and Lauren Salzman. Will they testify against the man who led them to where they are today?

Keith Raniere, in 'The Thinker' pose, poses in front of a library of books and near a computer screen. The quote attributed to him in the picture is a sterling example of his ability to emit complete bullshit at every moment of his career.