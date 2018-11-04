Reader: Moira Penza is the REAL Problem Here; Should Make a Deal with Nancy

Moira Penza makes the closing arguments for the prosecution.

Assistant US Attorney Moira Penza is the lead prosecutor in the case of USA v Keith Raniere et al.

By a Reader

What Frank isn’t telling us is that the REAL problem here is Moira Penza.

1) The reason a plea deal hasn’t been finalized yet is because that fucken bitch, Moira Penza, is playing ‘chicken’ with the goose that laid the golden egg — Nancy Salzman. But Nancy will not ‘blink’ or ‘swerve’ first. She’ll drive her figurative car right thru Penza’s car and meet up with eternity, if need be.

2) Nancy Salzman is like God’s “right hand man” — she knows everything to bury everybody. She knows where all the bodies are buried (figuratively).

3) IMO, Penza needs to DROP ALL JAIL TIME for Nancy and offer her full immunity.

4) IMO, Penza also needs to DROP ALL JAIL TIME for Nancy’s lovely youngin Lauren, because a mama bear cannot allow her baby cub to be placed in harm’s way.

5) Until that bitch (Moira Penza) decides to give Nancy WHATEVER THE FUCK SHE WANTS, there will be no plea deal and Nancy’s valuable testimony will be lost.

6) It doesn’t matter if the government has a case without Nancy. It only matters that the government’s case WITH Nancy is 100 times fucken stronger. Even a retard can figure that out.

7) I’d be surprised if Penza doesn’t change her attitude soon because if she doesn’t, she’ll lose Nancy and risk putting on a weaker case — and possibly wind up as the ‘laughingstock’ of the EDNY if any acquittals happen.

8) Nancy and Lauren must be allowed to walk free as a bird. They must be free to soar high in the skies above Albany forevermore. They are two birds that must be free to SING for the EDNY and spill the beans on everybody for everything.

9) If you disagree then kiss my ass because, deep down, you know everything I said is true. 🙂

Don’t shoot the messenger just because he says things in the most annoying way possible. 🙂