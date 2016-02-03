Reader: Message to Raniere victims: If Bill Cosby’s women can come forward and expose him, so can you

S@#T YOU CAN’T MAKE UP…. writes:





Truly the only way Salzman and Raniere can be stopped is by those harmed taking a stand together via a Class-action law-suit against NXIVM. Reaching out to Peter Skolnik who is handling Ross vs Nxivm pro-bono might be a first step towards a path to ending the madness. Even coming forward to Mr Parlato is a giant step. Kristin or Barb if you are reading this, you both seem to have the ability to turn the tables and launch a counter-offensive. If Bill Cosby’s women can come forward to the media years later and expose him, so can you. Time to peel away the layers of the NXIVM onion.