Reader: Hypocrite, Raniere tells people how to raise children yet hides fact he had a son, wow!

NOT EXAMPLES IN VIRTUES/MORALS writes:

Some comments of the YouTube video titled “Keith Raniere idiot” about Keith:

truvelocity: He takes money and misappropriates it. He’s a thug. Bull shit artist. Sociopath. Douche.

eTemplarHunger: this guy should rent himself out to farms and just open his mouth and spread cheap manure if he wants to do some good in this world. ive never heard someone so simultaneously full of both himself AND bullshit… this guy thanks god every day for gullible suckers with deep pockets and low self esteem. what a piece of shit. Kieth, vanguard Vangoofball, whatever your fucking name is, pray to the real God that I never encounter you alone in a dark OR well light alley way.

Search for the video on YouTube and watch it. He basically waves his arms all over the place and says effectively nothing. This excessive arm movement must be some sort of underhanded technique because it serves no obvious purpose except distraction. Also, how does he have the gall to talk about how children should be raised? He tried to hide the fact that he had a son. Just wow.

Notice how he says life is a gift. A gift granted by a giver entails no obligations or responsibilities in return from the receiver. Who says life is just a gift? Who says we don’t have intrinsic obligations and responsibilities?

That’s the way he lives his life. Just like he told Barbara Bouchey when she requested a return of her money he said something like “I thought it was a gift.” Like he doesn’t have to answer to anybody except himself. He will be sorely mistaken.