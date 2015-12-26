Reader explains how NXIVM trainers use covert hypnosis techniques 

They believe in neutro-linguistic programming (NLP), which in this case would be Ericksonian covert-hypnosis. The first steps are for the controller to converse with you, preferably seated side by side, and subtly match your body language, which apparently goes a long way toward making most people trust the controller. Then it escalates to things like shoulder taps, often in the context of a joke. The brain [and heart] of Vanguard. Eventually you feel like you have known the controller forever and are very much at ease with him. Keith is supposed to be a master of this stuff.