Reader comments: Pimps for Raniere?

SARAH SANDERSON writes to the frankreport:





It’s no surprise that these dirty old cult leaders just trade in their older women for younger “models” while the older ones become their pimps.





Most of these women are gullible and are either fooled into believing in some grand scheme that they think frauds like this Raniere guy are sincerely pushing, but are actually just scamming others with, or they suffer self-esteem issues and so become dependent upon them.





That’s why the human potential movement is such an opportunity for emotional manipulation because people who fall for these things are just looking for a way to solve their issues, and, in order to do that, they have to expose them.





This is particularly dangerous in an industry that isn’t scientifically evidenced or regulated.







