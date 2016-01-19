Reader comments: Bronfman tweets hypocrisy;

WHAT THE…?

So Sara Bronfman posts the following on Twitter:

<3 @GoBeyondDuality

Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can’t help them, at least don’t hurt them. ~Dalai Lama

LMAO. What does she think her goofy leader has done to his so-called enemies like Toni Natalie or Barbara Bouchey? Are these fools so hypnotized they can’t see their own hypocrisy?

I think a section here should be dedicated to watching quotes tweeted by Raniere’s followers like Sara and Pam Cafritz and point out how it contradicts their clown leader’s behavior. But we don’t want to film up all of the content here doing that!

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Another readers write:

So Raniere is inspired by The Mule as a character that he has an affinity for and wants to possibly be like? It fits since Raniere’s been accused of running a mind-control type cult by Rick Ross and psychomanipulative powers are The Mule’s thing.