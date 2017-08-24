READER: CLARE BRONFMAN CREATED THE FRANK REPORT





A reader commented about a week ago. In case you missed it:





Happy with herself.

Clare Bronfman created the Frank Report. It is the most beautiful example of cause and effect. This blog is what is taking NXIVM down. This blog is what outed DOS and now thousands of people read it every day, and dozens leave the cult every week.

There was nothing just about what Clare Bronfman did to Frank Parlato. It was simply unethical deceitful fraud. And Clare? You will be brought to justice for it. In the meantime? You can relish reading this site every day, and repeating your daily affirmations of delusion and megalomania.

Keep pretending to yourself this site is anything but what it is. A mirror for your black heart. For all the world to see. Did you really think Frank Parlato would take your shit storm lying down? No, he fought you back, and has been fighting you hard.

The beauty of it is Frank Parlato taking up the fight against your unjust actions created a channel for all of us to stand up to you. All of us to out you for the malicious demon spawn that you are.

Now you are going against Sarah Edmondsen? For what? This blog? You created this blog Clare. You. It’s all you, these are your effects. Every day when you log on this site look at your creation.

Espians still involved – Clare did this to you. This is what happens when you go to work for an organization with Clare in charge. This is how Clare does business, this is how she operates.

Espians who left or are thinking of leaving? Read this site carefully. There are many brilliant posts that will help you see more clearly the truth of what you experienced in ESP, DOS, SOP, and Jness.

Artist conception of Clare Bronfman.