Reader: Can Bouchey counter sue? Will Clare serve time for her master?

RATS USUALLY LEAVE A SINKING SHIP writes.

Will Barbara Bouchey have the right to counter suit or will she be brushed off like Suzanna Andrews was? Correct me if I am wrong but Bouchey can probably prove malicious intent considering all the lawsuits that the village of idiots known as NXIVM have served on her as well as the ones she was deposed to testify on.

YES! This is awesome news. It might be wishful thinking but one can almost sense a change in how NXIVM is finally being handled in the courts. Didn’t Keeffe say in her phone transcript that Natalie has a great attorney. Now Barbara Bouchey needs to deliver the death blow. If OSE, Myers and Bronfman have to suffer for the sins of their master by serving time so be it. That removes major funding and some of the tech savvy from the grubby one’s control. Let’s see how devoted Clare really is. Will she serve time for her master or snap the fuck out of it?

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… and another reader writes:

Make that a Very good day.

Frank, just be careful in your dealings with the cult members. They have the NYS police on speed dial. Do not meet them alone. Lord knows what they are truly capable of if it can be believed they were going to throw Rick Ross off a cruise ship or lure Toni Natalie, Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones and Kim Woolhouse to Mexico to have unspeakable things done to them.





Be Safe!!





