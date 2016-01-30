Reader: Bouchey’s deposition reveals plenty

A reader “RATIONAL INQUIRING MINDS WANT TO KNOW……” writes:

I just read for the first time cover to cover Barbara Bouchey’s 54 page deposition for Precision Development vs the Plyams. http://www.timesunion.com/nxivm/item/Commodities-Trading-7833.php .

Some takeaways which are ripe for discussion: Does NXIVM even make a profit? It does not seem to and appears to bleed money out of all its orifices. It appears from the deposition that NXIVM was allowing some of its students to take courses and then work off the “tuition”.

From the Bouchey deposition and the Dones Bankruptcy case NXIVM owed its coaches (the NX 9) coaching fees which NXIVM turned around and cried extortion. In her deposition, Bouchey comes right out and states more of Clare Bronfman’s $$ was used than Sara’s who seems to have made a quiet exit and hopefully taken her money with her to do more noble work.

It seems like Clare is bankrolling the whole NXIVM village. The core Nxians are living off the fat of her trust funds. Salzman’s home was also allegedly, financed by a Bronfman loan of which there appears to be no formal “loan” documentation.

Love, lust or like is obviously blind when a financial planner states “There was no signed loan agreement because I was dealing with my boyfriend the most ethical man in the world” Raniere lost Bouchey’s (as well as some of her relatives’), Salzman’s, Cafritz’s, Unterreiner’s, and Michael Sutton’s initial investments in his first venture into commodities. When the Bronfmans arrived he plowed thru even more.

It is really quite astounding to read the actual deposition in Bouchey’s words as she was grilled rather than the cliff notes versions of what happened in blog posts and newspaper articles.