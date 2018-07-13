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Reader: ‘Barbara Bouchey deserves medal of honor’

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Frank Parlato
B

By A Reader


This woman deserves a medal of honor. I left the area in 2011, when stories about NXIVM were beginning to emerge.  Reading her horrible struggle with lawsuits and threats truly saddened me even then. I am so glad she is getting “rewarded” for her efforts and persistence. God bless her.


One article from the 2011 Times Union interview has information about Barbara’s brothers redacted. I imagine it was due to the damage that would be done to [name redacted] his reputation.  Hopefully, her brother has been providing her with the financial and emotional support she needs or needed.


While I ceased being among your readers who were regularly updated on details of the case before the branding incident broke, I still go to it often to get the latest information I can.


Again, so glad that “what goes around, comes around.”


Brava, Barbara!