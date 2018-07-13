Reader: ‘Barbara Bouchey deserves medal of honor’

By A Reader





This woman deserves a medal of honor. I left the area in 2011, when stories about NXIVM were beginning to emerge. Reading her horrible struggle with lawsuits and threats truly saddened me even then. I am so glad she is getting “rewarded” for her efforts and persistence. God bless her.





One article from the 2011 Times Union interview has information about Barbara’s brothers redacted. I imagine it was due to the damage that would be done to [name redacted] his reputation. Hopefully, her brother has been providing her with the financial and emotional support she needs or needed.





While I ceased being among your readers who were regularly updated on details of the case before the branding incident broke, I still go to it often to get the latest information I can.





Again, so glad that “what goes around, comes around.”





Brava, Barbara!



