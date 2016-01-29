Reader asks: ‘How do you justify suing a company you hired to dig up dirt?’

A reader writes to ask: “How do you explain or justify suing a company you hired to dig up dirt? How is this even seeing a court room?”

The reader is referring to the lawsuit recently commenced by Clare Bronfman against Canaprobe Investigations, 538 Rue Mcgill, Longueuil, Québec, who were hired by her and paid more than $1 million to investigate certain NXIVM adversaries and people who might be adversaries. The discovery in this case should be very intriguing.

Some NXIVM critics including Kristin Keeffe has said the method of investigation included probing bank accounts and other financial assets was illegal. The Bronfmans are now suing the company claiming that they were lied to and given bogus information.

The reason that the lawsuit discovery phase should be interesting is that it should give the public a glimpse of how the Bronfman/Raniere team sought to probe others and who they intended to probe.

I answered the question of the reader – particularly the second part of the question: “How is this even seeing a court room”:

My answer was:

Money. Lawyers and money, and Keith Raniere pushing constantly. It is astounding to me how susceptible the courts and law enforcement are to the influence of a lot of money. It is shocking really. But I believe Raniere is on dangerous turf [in this Canaprobe lawsuit] in Canada – for things my come out in discovery that can be used against him in the US. His constant pushing of the Bronfmans [to sue] – someday, maybe soon, may prompt someone in law enforcement to take him on — Raniere may be scared; he may be protected – but someone in law enforcement might take him on.”