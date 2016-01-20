Reader asks: How do Bronfman/Raniere abuse legal system and is answered!

A curious and skeptical reader wanted to know how NXIVM, the Vanguard, Keith Raniere, and the Bronfmans, abuse the legal system as has been suggested in the frankreport.

Here is the answer:

Using the unequal money at Raniere’s disposal as compared to their usual opponents (millions versus thousands) to spend on lawyers, Raniere engages his quarry/victim/defendant in a war of attrition.

Since March of 2003, NXIVM Corporation f/k/a Executive Success Programs, Inc. and d/b/a Executive Success Programs (“NXIVM/ESP”) has initiated lawsuits against individuals and other entities that have been critical of the organization and/or Raniere.

Many of these lawsuits share these common characteristics:

They generally involve multiple causes-of-action.

There are often multiple plaintiffs.

There is often confusion as to which NXIVM/ESP-related entity is actually the plaintiff in the lawsuit because there are multiple corporations – or shell companies – with the same name – and multiple corporations with similar names.

There is often a request for a Temporary Restraining Order, a Preliminary Injunction and/or some other form of extraordinary relief at the outset of the lawsuit.

The original Complaint is often amended to include additional causes-of-action.

There is often a request to seal various filings under the guise that the information contained in those filings is “confidential and proprietary”.

There is often a request for substitution of counsel, a request for a change-of-venue, or some other delaying techniques.

NXIVM/ESP ‘s attorneys file numerous motions – and request numerous hearings – throughout the litigation, thereby forcing the other party to incur extensive legal fees.

NXIVM/ESP ‘s attorneys file numerous and duplicative demands for documents and records throughout the litigation, thereby forcing the other party to incur extensive legal fees – and expend time, effort and money to produce copies of materials. Many of the requested documents and records are irrelevant to the lawsuit – and/or are already in NXIVM/ESP’s possession.

NXIVM/ESP’s attorneys subpoena numerous non-party witnesses for depositions and records – including many who have no knowledge of any issue that is related to the lawsuit. These appear to be “fishing expeditions” for documents and for information that NXIVM/ESP will be able to use in other lawsuits.

NXIVM/ESP often does not call the non-party witnesses that it has deposed to testify at the trial.

Cases are co-mingled as NXIVM/ESP’s attorneys try to use the discovery process in one case to obtain evidence and/or information for use in other cases.

Attempts are sometimes made to intimidate witnesses – and/or potential witnesses.

Many of NXIVM/ESP’s filings take place just prior to the deadline.

In conjunction with several lawsuits it has initiated, NXIVM/ESP has filed complaints – or initiated administrative actions – against the opposing party.

This includes attempts to have business-related permits and professional licenses suspended or revoked.

NXIVM/ESP has also sought to have criminal charges brought against the opposing party.

In doing so, NXIVM/ESP has had direct contact with agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New York State Police – and used lobbyists and former politicians to intervene with investigatory and prosecutorial agencies such as State Attorneys General, the FBI and local District Attorneys.

In at least one instance and probably most instances, Clare Bronfman and other NXIVM members have knowingly lied to law enforcement possibly at the direction of Raniere.

Based on its actions, it appears that one of the objectives of NXIVM/ESP’s extraordinary legal and extralegal activities is to silence critics.

Another objective – since many of its targets are quickly silenced – is to destory them economically.

A third objective – since many of its targets are soon ruined financially – is to see them imprisoned or punished.

A fourth objective and its primal one – seems to be to satisfy the cruelty instincts of Keith Raniere who settles no cases, compromises never, and, since money is no object, is intent on destroying his enemies – which in many cases – were women he once promised to love forever.

When you have an evil man and evil millions at your disposal it creates an opportunity for a rare abuse of the legal system.

And there are plenty of hungry lawyers who knowing this is wrong, are more than happy to go along…..

It's kill or be killed with Keith Raniere: If you criticize this man, he will sue you. And sue you. And sue you. And maybe do more. But has he used the enormous wealth of the Bronfmans to hide his own crimes by silencing opponents? Are law enforcement unwilling or unable to find out? Stay tuned.

It’s kill or be killed with Keith Raniere: If you criticize this man, he will sue you. And sue you. And sue you. And maybe do more. But has he used the enormous wealth of the Bronfmans to hide his own crimes by silencing opponents? Are law enforcement unwilling or unable to find out? Stay tuned.