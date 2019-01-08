Re-posting the Rat

Posted originally on saratogaindecline blog – more than a year before the Albany Times Union revealed Keith Raniere was a pedophile.

Here is the Rat’s comments with original spelling:

Date: October 24, 2010 04:34PM

The Rat said…

by the time they read this, I will have gone back to mexico with edgar. i served as their pawn for too long (like jim). i see my responsibiy in the deaths of both kristen’s friend in the monistary and ester’s friend in AK. He did not kill, I did for him. I put the idea in thier heads. It was suicide, so it could not be linked to me and keith. But we still encouraged it to happen.

At least those who died, had thier lives ended. What will come out in the future will be the young girls (who are now women) who were taken advantage of (how old was Angel, Megan, Michelle, and Rosie). I think if someone looks into Kristen’s friend (who was under age) and those other teenagers that worked for CBI they will see that he is a molester. That is what bothers me above all. Murder is one thing, thier lives are over. When you take advantage of girls who work for you and play video games in an emtpy warehouse after hours (Keith knows what I am talking about) that is sick.

If this isn’t enough, he did it again with the —- girls. Thier parents trusted you (Pam) with thier care and you (Keith) molested them. What is worse is what you did to their brother. You made him tape tape it all. Not just what happened with the girls, but also what happen with your girlfriends. No young boy should be exposed to that.

I am praying for the day that one of these victims comes forward…as they are innocent. I am guilty and can’t. Those in the inner circle will know who wrote this because I will be gone by the time they read it. I thought what I was supporting was humanity…I recently realized it was just the preversion of a sick man.

I see my responsibility in the deaths of both Kristin’s friend [Gina Hutchinson] in the monastery and Esther’s friend in Alaska. He did not kill, I did for him. I put the idea in their heads. It was suicide, so it could not be linked to me and Keith. But we still encouraged it to happen.

At least those who died, had their lives ended. … I think if someone looks into Kristin’s friend (who was under age) … they will see that he is a molester (monster). That is what bothers me above all. Murder is one thing, their lives are over.

***

Here is the Rat’s comments with corrected spelling and with names and some details in brackets and bold:

Date: October 24, 2010 04:34PM

The Rat said…

By the time they [Nxivm leaders] read this, I will have gone back to Mexico with Edgar [Boone?]. I served as their pawn for too long (like Jim) [Del Negro?]. I see my responsibility in the deaths of both Kristen’s [Keeffe] friend in the [Buddhist] monastery [Gina Hutchinson] and Esther’s [Chiappone-Carlson] friend in AK. He [Keith] did not kill, I did for him. I put the idea in their heads. It was suicide, so it could not be linked to me and Keith. But we still encouraged it to happen.

At least those who died, had their lives ended. What will come out in the future will be the young girls (who are now women) who were taken advantage of (how old was Angel [Smith?], Megan, Michelle [Salzman?], and Rosie [Chiappone?]). I think if someone looks into Kristen’s friend (who was under age) [Gina Hutchnson was 15] and those other teenagers that worked for CBI [Consumers’ Buyline] they will see that he is a molester. [It later came out that Raniere molested a 12 year old Rhiannon and likely other teen girls during the CBI days]. That is what bothers me above all. Murder is one thing, their lives are over. When you take advantage of girls who work for you and play video games in an empty warehouse after hours (Keith knows what I am talking about) that is sick.

[Keith was accused of using the video games to lure teen girls to the CBI warehouse where he would later statutorily rape them.]

If this isn’t enough, he did it again with the [Fernandez] girls. Their parents trusted you (Pam) [Cafritz] with their care and you (Keith) molested them. What is worse is what you did to their brother [Adrian]. You made him tape tape it all. Not just what happened with the girls, but also what happen with your girlfriends. No young boy should be exposed to that.

I am praying for the day that one of these victims comes forward…as they are innocent. I am guilty and can’t. Those in the inner circle will know who wrote this because I will be gone by the time they read it. I thought what I was supporting was humanity…I recently realized it was just the perversion of a sick man.

I see my responsibility in the deaths of both Kristin’s (Keeffe) friend [Gina Hutchinson] in [near] the [Buddhist] monastery [in Woodstock] and Esther’s (Carlson) friend in Alaska [Kristin Snyder]. He [Keith] did not kill, I did for him. I put the idea in their heads. It was suicide, so it could not be linked to me and Keith. But we still encouraged it to happen.

At least those who died, had their lives ended. … I think if someone looks into Kristin’s friend (who was under age) [Gina Hutchinson was 15] … they will see that he is a molester (monster). That is what bothers me above all. Murder is one thing, their lives are over.

MK10ART: Raniere's girls

MK10ART: Raniere’s girls