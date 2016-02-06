Raniere’s Knife of Aristotle to present news thru Rational Inquiry?

Heard of this one?





https://www.ethicalmedia.org/our-analysts/





The Knife of Aristotle looks like its presenting the news thru Rational Inquiry.





Appears to be made up of a number of younger NXIANS.





“The Knife of Aristotle is committed to bringing ethical standards to the profession of journalism.” its website reads.





Rosa Laur Junco a married slave of Mr. Raniere,

Rosa Laura Junco, CEO

Nicki Clyne, Executive Producer

Jens Erik Gould, Editor in Chief





You are invited to be part of the team of analysts

Knife of Aristotle sates “our aim is to hold journalists and news sources accountable to provide objective, fact-based content to their readers. To determine how factual an article is, we break it down and calculate the ratio of facts to opinions.”





To get their information one has to sign up….



