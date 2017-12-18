Raniere’s 2006 bio – less wordy than new one – calls himself ‘prankster extraordinaire’

By use of Wayback Machine https://web.archive.org/web/20060202090743/http://keithraniere.com:80/, readers have access to an earlier incarnation of Keith Raniere’s bio.

It is less wordy than his new one. At less than 500 words, it is the part is where he says his friends known him as a ‘prankster extraordinaire.” He does not explain what pranks he has done to his friends.

Here is his full bio back in the early days of ESP/NXIVM.

Executive Success Programs – Keith Raniere, co-founder of Executive Success Programs, Inc. (ESP), is a scientist, mathematician, philosopher, and entrepreneur. An unusually gifted individual, Mr. Raniere’s unique abilities were evident at a very early age. Among them:

He spoke in full sentences by the age of one and was reading by the age of two

At the age of eleven, he was an Eastern Coast Judo Champion.*

At age 12, he taught himself high school mathematics in less than a day and taught himself three years of college mathematics by age 13

He plays many musical instruments and taught himself to play piano at a concert level by age 12

He was entered in the Guinness Book of World Records for “Highest IQ” in 1989.**

He has been noted as one of top three problem-solvers in the world

He was a millionaire by the age of 30 and worth $50 million by the age of 32

Mr. Raniere is perhaps best known as the creator of Rational Inquiry™ – the transformational model at the center of Executive Success Programs’ trainings. Rational Inquiry™ is a science based on the belief that the more consistent an individual’s beliefs and behavior patterns are, the more successful they will be in everything they do. The invention, which Mr. Raniere laid the groundwork for as a teenager, is considered by many to be one of most dramatic developments in the field of human potential today.

But despite his extraordinary talents and accomplishments, what often strikes people most about Mr. Raniere is how down to earth he is. He has the unique ability to relate to virtually anyone, and is known by his friends as a prankster extraordinaire.

Links:

List of Current Patents Held By Keith (FreshPatents.com)

The Fifth Norming of the Mega Test – mentions Keith’s participation

NXIVM is a new ethical understanding that allows us to build an internal civilization and have it manifest in the external world. It allows us to explore our most fundamental nature and to begin to redirect our power of creation, a power that we all possess in a very human sense. It is a place where humanity can rise to its noble possibility.

NXIVM Website

Executive Success Programs has created international coaching standards that allow for accurate, consistent measurement of human psychodynamic performance. All ESP programs maintain standards of excellence and impart a unique, patent-pending technology called Rational Inquiry™, developed by Keith Raniere, that enhances human performance in virtually every field of human endeavor.

Executive Success Programs Website

His latest bio is found on http://keithraniere.com/

*His later bio changes the name from Eastern Coast Judo Champion to East Coast Judo Champion.

** He has the name of the book wrong. He was not entered in the Guinness Book of World Records for “Highest IQ” in 1989. He was entered in the Australian edition of Guinness Book of Records in 1989. He was never entered in the US edition of the Guinness Book of World Records.

The highest IQ category was removed by Guinness in 1989/90 following an exaggerated test score sent into Guinness in 1983 that had resulted in Marilyn vos Savant being named the world’s smartest person from 1984 to 1989. Ironically, vos Savant used the Mega Society and Mega Test creator Ronald Hoeflin to send in incorrect test dates and scores.

Norris McWhirter, former editor of the Guinness book, says he based vos Savant’s listing on the material from the Mega Society. “I haven’t got anything original,” he says.

Keith Raniere submitted his Mega test score for inclusion and was entered in the Australian edition once before Guinness realized the scores were unverifiable and discontinued the category, thereby ending the dubious claims of vos Savant and Raniere to have highest IQ.

The Mega test is a take home test and there is no verifiable way to determine if Raniere or vos Savant cheated on the test by getting assistance from others.