Raniere spotted driving in Knox Woods; will radar detectors go off?

Keith Raniere is said to never drive a car. It has been said that his brain waves are so powerful that they will set off radar detectors if he drives a car.

Perhaps because so few people are actually using radar detectors anymore, Mr. Raniere now appears to be driving.

He was spotted several times driving an SUV. Someone said it looked awfully similar to the one Pam Cafritz used to operate when she ran errands for Mr. Raniere.

Of course, it may be someone who only looks like Mr. Raniere.

But if someone could find out if he is driving, it would be nice to know.

One hates to think that radar detectors might go off.

According to the Albany Times Union [February 24, 2012] “Raniere has convinced some followers he doesn’t drive because his intellectual energy sets off radar detectors.”

While it is true that he rarely drives and it is believed he has no driver’s license, when he has to go somewhere, he is usually driven by one of his female disciples.

He told women they would bear his female avatar baby, that he made it rain on only a woman he was walking besides and not on him, that he tied the state record for the 100-yard dash [but the records were lost], that he understood computers when he was 4 years old (which is BEFORE computers were invented), that he won the East Coast Judo Championship when he was either 11 or 12 [but the records were lost], and that radar detectors go off because of his intellectual energy when he drives a car.

It is not known why radar detectors do not go off when he is seated in the passenger seat.

Does anybody know why?