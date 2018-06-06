Raniere seeks $10 million bail bond – offers to provide – at his own expense – armed security guards to watch him

Keith Raniere has made an application to Federal court for bail bond, offering $10 million.

Read the complete bail bond application:

https://frankreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/raniere-bail-applicaiton.pdf

Here is an excellent report by the Albany Times Union:

BROOKLYN — NXIVM co-founder Keith Raniere has filed an application seeking to be released on $10 million bail, arguing he is not a flight risk and offering to live in a residence secured by armed private security guards while his criminal case is pending.

In a filing late Monday in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, Raniere’s attorneys referred to the U.S. Justice Department as the “morality police” and accused them of wrongly implicating Raniere in sex trafficking. They said their client, who is being held without bond since his arrest three months ago, is an accomplished “ethicist” who is not a danger and should be released from custody.

Read complete story:

https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/NXIVM-founder-Keith-Raniere-seeks-bail-calls-12971610.php