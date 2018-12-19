Raniere headbutted in prison, knocked to floor; began crying

Slip Slidin’ Away – Raniere Continues To Go Downhill

Vanguard earns new nickname ‘Crybaby Jane’

Paul Simon wrote the lyrics to “Slip Slidin’ Away” back in 1977 – when Keith Raniere was just 17 years old.

And now The Vanguard is living out those lyrics in real life…

Slip slidin’ away

Slip slidin’ away

You know the nearer your destination

The more you’re slip slidin’ away

Things are truly slipping away for Raniere as he nears the end of his first nine months of incarceration at MDC (Time really does fly when you’re experiencing joy).

And although his trial is currently scheduled to start just three months from now, some observers believe that he’ll be at MDC at least another nine months before that actually happens.

In the meantime, The Vanguard is not having such a great time.

According to sources who get to see Raniere on a regular basis, here are some of the things that have been going on with him during the past couple of weeks:

Because no one wants to share a cell with him, Raniere is now living all by himself – unless, of course, you count all the mites that reside with him (Yep, they’re still there!).

And he recently got caught with some contraband in his cell (Nothing really exciting like a shank or some drugs – just some food that he was trying to hide away for a late-night snack).

He’s also gotten in trouble for not keeping his cell clean and tidy – which is understandably difficult because it’s now filled with numerous files and books that he’s using to craft his defense strategy.

All those files and documents are needed for his three-times-per-week, 2-hour meetings with his lawyers. And even though that’s already way beyond the norm, he’s been asking to meet with them 2-hours each morning and afternoon, Monday through Friday (Never going to happen).

He’s continuing to break down physically – and is constantly asking for trips to the Medical Unit. His latest complaints are that his back hurts from sleeping on a 3” mattress with no box springs underneath it – and that he has a pinched nerve in his neck. Aw, poor baby.

And speaking of “baby”, that’s part of the nickname that the guards have given him. His full prison nickname is “Crybaby Jane”.

His most recent crying session occurred when another prisoner head-butted him – and knocked him down. Rather than fighting back, Vanguard went into a fetal position and starting crying – which, needless to say, really impressed his fellow inmates.

He also got spit on by another inmate who was trying to provoke him into a confrontation. But rather then stand up for himself, Vanguard went and filed a report with the C.O. in his unit (Another great way to impress your fellow inmates – and make friends).

He’s apparently been pretty depressed of late –which, given all the rulings that have gone against his numerous motions and pleadings, is somewhat understandable. The word “hopeless” is now how guards describe his demeanor.

But it’s not all bad news for the guy who once claimed to be the smartest man in the world. At long last, his new specs have arrived – and, lo and behold, The Vanguard can see again. Which would be really great news if he had something to look at other than the inside of the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Buck up, Vanguard. You’ll be getting your Christmas Bag any day now (I’ll explain what that is in a future post).