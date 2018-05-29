Raniere felled by hypertension! High blood pressure causes emergency removal from prison cell to clinic!

According to sources, Keith Alan Raniere, the sex-slave cult leader who prefers to be called by his self-conferred title of The Vanguard, has been moved from his prison cell to the prison clinic. Raniere is housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), the federal maximum security prison in Brooklyn, NY, where he’s being held while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking and forced labor conspiracy.

According to the super low key “MDC network,” that informal communication system that inmates at the facility use to share information with one another, Raniere has been in the prison clinic for the past few days while medical staff tries to evaluate his extremely high blood pressure readings.

According to sources, some of the MDC medical staff suspect Raniere is faking the condition – inmates often ingest things to mimic real medical problems. However out of an abundance of caution, they decided to keep him in the clinic for a few days to monitor his blood pressure. Doing so will also keep him from getting his hands on anything he might have been taking to artificially increase his blood pressure.

If the high blood pressure is real, and Raniere has complained that it most certainly is, we imagine some of his followers may be shocked that their Vanguard didn’t simply develop new “tech” to resolve this medical problem. That’s what he did for Pam Cafritz and Barbara Jeske when they were diagnosed with cancer. Unfortunately, both of them died – which suggests that, despite their long-term involvement with Raniere, they were probably both suppressives.

In any event, Raniere has been on the move a lot since he first arrived at MDC. If all goes well, he may, in fact, be placed in general population later this week. That, of course, may cause him to experience a whole range of new medical problems.

Those who want to send Raniere “Get Well” cards can do so by sending them to the following address:

Keith Alan Raniere

A/K/A The Vanguard

Register Number 57005-177

MDC Brooklyn

Metropolitan Detention Center

P.O. Box 329002

Brooklyn, NY 11232